Rangers vs Hibs on TV: Is the game being broadcast in the UK?

Rangers will be looking for their first home win since February 2 against in-form Hibs at Ibrox as the two sides clash in the most eye-catching Scottish Premiership fixture of the weekend on Saturday.

Both sides enter the game on the back of morale boosting wins, with Barry Ferguson’s squad likely to still be on a huge high following their last gasp 4-3 win against Dundee last weekend. Three goals in the final 15 minutes of the game handed them a dramatic win at Dens Park, with Cyriel Dessers grabbing the all important winner in the third minute of injury time. Meanwhile, Hibs’ 3-0 stroll against St Johnstone marked their 15th consecutive Scottish Premiership game without defeat.

The third clash between the teams this season, David Gray’s side lost on their last visit to Ibrox, with Tom Lawrence securing a 1-0 win for the home side in September. The team’s played out a 3-3 classic at Easter Road at the turn of the year in their last meeting though, where an 83rd minute Rocky Bushiri goal helped Hibs rescue a late point on a day that saw Hamza Igamane score his first Rangers hat-trick.

Here’s how you can watch the game at Ibrox live this weekend:

Rangers vs Hibs match details

Rangers host Hibs on Saturday 5 April 2025, with the game taking place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

Rangers vs Hibs TV being broadcast in the UK?

While the 3pm Saturday kick-offs are the slot in which a bulk of Scottish Premiership games are played during weekend football matches - with multiple games happening at the same time - they are never broadcast live on television due to the 'football blackout'.

What is the 3pm Blackout Rule in the UK?

This rule means that football that no Scottish Premiership game can be broadcast on live television on Saturday between 2:45pm and 5:15pm. Games may be played on that day and on that time, but are forbidden to be televised in the UK – with Saturday televised kick-offs mostly occurring at 12:30pm or 5:30pm.

This game takes place on a Saturday, and was not chosen by the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, Sky Sports or Premier Sports, for live coverage. There will therefore there will be no live broadcast for UK and Ireland viewers.

Rangers vs Hibs live stream

If you live outside of the UK and Ireland, the game will be available for broadcast to those who have an active subscription to Rangers TV. More details are available here. The game is also available via Hibs TV for fans who live abroad, and are subscribers to the service. There are no pay-per-view options in the UK this weekend.