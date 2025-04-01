When Rangers fans look back on this season, there’s no doubt it will be remembered as one of frustration - though there has been shoots of recovery under interim boss Barry Ferguson recently.

Losing the Scottish League Cup final on penalties in December, the Glasgow giants are 13 points behind Celtic at the top of the table, and have already been dumped out of the Scottish Cup by second tier outfit Queen’s Park. However, they have booked a Europa League quarter final spot and achieved big wins over Celtic, Dundee and Kilmarnock domestically.

Off the pitch, a deal for 49ers Enterprises to takeover the club was reportedly agreed in principle earlier this month, and Rangers fans are hopeful that it can kick start the dawn of a new successful era. According to AI tool Grok, the 49ers owners would likely prioritize four key signings within budget, and sanction one big (£20M). It adds that they will look to blend youth and experience, alongside some fresh new faces.

They add Rangers lineup would likely aim to challenge Celtic domestically and hold its own in Europe, with the 49ers’ pragmatic, sustainable approach more likely than a flashy revolution. But what would Rangers’ starting XI look like come their first game of the season if the 49ers were to take the helm in Govan?

For a bit of fun, we decided to ask Grok what Rangers summer transfer windows and dream starting XI could look if the 49ers complete a takeover of the club in the coming months:

1 . GK: Jack Butland Still the undisputed number one, Butland’s experience and reliability make him a lock in-between the posts. No need for a big spend here unless his form dips dramatically. | Steve Welsh Photo: Steve Welsh Photo Sales

2 . RB: James Tavernier The 33-year-old captain remains a key asset with his attacking output. The 49ers might eye a younger successor, but Tavernier’s leadership keeps him in for now. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: John Souttar At 29, Souttar holds his spot if he stays fit, offering continuity. The 49ers might look to splash the cash on a centre-back, but there's no need to replace Souttar at the moment. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales