Rangers will look to win their first home game since early February as they welcome in-form Hibs to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this Saturday (kick off: 3pm).

Barry Ferguson’s side completed a remarkable comeback against Dundee last weekend, with James Tavernier, Tom Lawrence and Cyriel Dessers scoring three goals in a pulsating last 15 minutes at Dens Park, chalking up a sixth consecutive away win in the process, though they’ll be eager to address their poor recent home form.

Hibs will arrive at Ibrox with confidence flowing though, with their comfortable 3-0 win over St Johnstone last weekend marking a 15th consecutive Scottish Premiership game without defeat. Having already defeated Celtic in recent weeks, David Gray’s side will be desperate to complete an Old Firm double.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman brings you all the early team news:

Oscar Cortes - Rangers - AVAILABLE Made a surprise return to the bench in last weekend's win over Dundee, and is now available for selection for the first time in weeks.

Elie Youan - Hibs - DOUBT The French striker has played just 12 months of football since Boxing Day, and is still nursing a knock. May return to the first team soon, but the weekend could come too quick for him.

Neraysho Kasanwirjo - Rangers - OUT The Dutch defender has been out since November after picking up a serious knee injury on international duty with Netherlands. Not expected to play again this season.