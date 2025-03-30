Striker scored 12th goal of fruitful Eredivisie campaign against Zwolle

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs striker Dylan Vente has revealed that he wants to leave the Easter Road club this summer after netting his 12th goal of the season in what has been a productive loan spell at Zwolle.

Vente opened the scoring in Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Waalwijk in the Eredivisie clash on Saturday night, keeping his cool from the penalty spot on 74 minutes. Filip Krastev added a second on 83 minutes as Zwolle moved five points clear of the relegation zone in 13 place in the Dutch top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Vente's time at Hibs looks set to be coming to an end. | Getty Images

Hibs spent close to £1 million on Vente in the summer of 2023 after he arrived from Roda JC in his homeland. However, he was only able to score five goals in his maiden campaign in the Premiership and was permitted to return to the Netherlands last July on loan to Zwolle.

While Vente, who came through the youth ranks at Feyenoord, still, has one more year left on his contract at Hibs, he has made it clear that does not want to return to Scotland at the end of the season, with the 25-year-old believing that he has shown his best form since returning home.

"Hibernian are a great club and they are doing well now and can reach the Europa League next season,” said Vente. "But I experienced Scottish football differently than I had hoped. So I think a move this summer would be nice.

"I think I have had a top season here. I'll wait until the end of the season and see where I end up. Here, I have got more chances and have looked better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zwolle do not have a permanent option to sign Dylan Vente. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

A permanent move to Zwolle hangs in the air, as the loan deal they brokered with Hibs last summer does not include an option to buy. The Easter Road hierarchy are understood to be receptive to selling Vente, but given his good form in the Dutch top flight, they may well look to recoup the majority of the fee they shelled out two years ago.

Italian Serie A strugglers Venezia were linked with Vente earlier this month and his exploits with Zwolle have alerted clubs across Europe to his abilities.

Hibs expected to offload players

Hibs are expected to let a number of players leave at the end of the season despite currently sitting third in the Premiership. David Gray’s side defeated St Johnstone 3-0 on Saturday afternoon to remain a point clear of Aberdeen in the race to finish best of the rest, but after posting losses of more than £7 million in their most recent accounts, it is expected that Hibs will cash in on some of their assets and let high earners depart.

As well as a likely sale of Vente, French forward Elie Youan could also depart for a fee after he came close to joining Stoke City in the January transfer window. First-team regulars Rocky Bushiri and Martin Boyle are also out of contract at the end of the season, as well as veterans Junior Hoilett and Dwight Gayle, while loanees Nectarios Triantis and Josef Bursik will return to their parents clubs in the summer.