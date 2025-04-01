When Rangers fans look back on the 24/25 season, a feeling of frustration, regret and - ultimately - disappointment is likely to ensue.

However, with interim boss Barry Ferguson at the helm, shoots of recovery have started to show in recent weeks thanks to huge wins over Celtic, Fenerbahce and Dundee , and with it comes the hope that the Glasgow giants can finally challenge for the Scottish Premiership title next season once again.

Shrouded in talk of a rebuild, last summer saw ex-Rangers boss Philippe Clement forced to deal with a huge turnover of players, as long serving stars such as Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack and John Lundstram departed for pastures new. But with a new manager coming in the summer, less player upheaval and talk of potential takeover, perhaps things are on the up for the Gers.

But how much is the current squad worth? Will many of them stay if the takeover provides investment in order to freshen up the starting XI? And can Rangers hold onto their star performers, such as Hamza Igamane amid growing interest?

With a reported squad value of £68.6million, we look at the Rangers players with the highest and lowest transfer values according to FotMob.

1 . Bailey Rice - £16k The midfielder has tons of potential, but his young years combined with his little exposure to senior football is likely to account for his low valuation.

2 . Mason Munn - £33k Like Bailey Rice before him, the Northern Ireland youth international hasn't had much exposure to first team football yet but is a highly rated prospect in the Gers academy.

3 . Clinton Nsiala - £83k Another player with clear potential, but not enough senior experience yet, the Frenchman should improve with more exposure to first team football.

4 . Leon Balogun - £208k Closing in on his 37th birthday, the Nigerian has been a fine servant to Rangers, but faces an uncertain future in the summer with his contract coming to a close.