Rangers v Celtic on TV: Is the match being broadcast in the UK? Old Firm global coverage streaming options
Rangers and Celtic will clash for the fifth and final time this season, as the Old Firm giants meet at Ibrox on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership. While Brendan Rodgers’ side sowed up a fourth consecutive title win with a 5-0 victory at Dundee United last week, their recent record against Rangers is poor, with the Gers victorious in their last two games against the Hoops.
Can Barry Ferguson make it three consecutive wins against their fierce rivals, or will Celtic have their revenge? Either way, supporters and neutrals who are looking to watch the game on TV in the UK will be able to do so, with several ways that you can watch the game from the first whistle to the last here.
Match Details
Rangers v Celtic TV Details
In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on subscription channel Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 11am. Details on how to subscribe to the channel are available here.
Rangers v Celtic Streaming Details
For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, Sky Sports will stream the game via the SkyGo app.
Global Coverage
International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both clubs official service, with Rangers TV and CelticTV broadcasting the game live, for those subscribed to the service.
International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)
- Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 1
- Austria: DAZN Austria, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
- Belgium: Play Sports, DAZN Belgium, DAZN3 Belgium
- Brazil: Zapping, Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, Sky+, Vivo Play, ESPN Brazil
- Bulgaria: Ring.bg, Voyo Sport
- Croatia: MAXtv To Go, Arena Sport 4 Croatia
- Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
- Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland
- Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
- Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
- Iceland: Viaplay Iceland
- Jamaica: Disney+ Caribbean
- South Korea: SPOTV Prime 2
- Luxembourg: DAZN3 Belgium
- Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3
- Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1 Norway
- Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport 2
- Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
- Romania: Digi Online,Digi Sport 1 Romania
- Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
- Switzerland: Blue Sport, DAZN Switzerland, Sunrise TV, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
- USA: fuboTV, CBS Sports Network
Please note that the information above is for reference only based on your own region and may not be correct as of kick-off time.
Rangers v Celtic audio commentary
Live audio commentary of the match will be available via Rangers TV and/or CelticTV, for those subscribed to the service.
Rangers v Celtic Updates
Websites such as BBC Sport and ESPN will provide live text commentary and real-time updates, meaning that you can follow the match action as it unfolds if you’re unable to watch on television or live stream. All post-match reaction will be available here via TheScotsman.com.
