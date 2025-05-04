Here’s how you can watch the Scottish Premiership clash between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox, including streaming details.

Rangers and Celtic will clash for the fifth and final time this season, as the Old Firm giants meet at Ibrox on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership. While Brendan Rodgers’ side sowed up a fourth consecutive title win with a 5-0 victory at Dundee United last week, their recent record against Rangers is poor, with the Gers victorious in their last two games against the Hoops.

Can Barry Ferguson make it three consecutive wins against their fierce rivals, or will Celtic have their revenge? Either way, supporters and neutrals who are looking to watch the game on TV in the UK will be able to do so, with several ways that you can watch the game from the first whistle to the last here.

Match Details

Date and Time: Sunday 4 May 2025. Kick-off at 12pm.

Sunday 4 May 2025. Kick-off at 12pm. Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland.

Mohamed Diomande of Rangers vies with Daizen Maeda of Celtic during the Scottish League Cup final | Getty Images

Rangers v Celtic TV Details

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on subscription channel ​Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 11am. Details on how to subscribe to the channel are available here.

Rangers v Celtic Streaming Details

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, Sky Sports will stream the game via the SkyGo app.

Global Coverage

International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both clubs official service, with Rangers TV and CelticTV broadcasting the game live, for those subscribed to the service.

International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 1

Austria: DAZN Austria, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Belgium: Play Sports, DAZN Belgium, DAZN3 Belgium

Brazil: Zapping, Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, Sky+, Vivo Play, ESPN Brazil

Bulgaria: Ring.bg, Voyo Sport

Croatia: MAXtv To Go, Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland

Jamaica: Disney+ Caribbean

South Korea: SPOTV Prime 2

Luxembourg: DAZN3 Belgium

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1 Norway

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Romania: Digi Online,Digi Sport 1 Romania

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, DAZN Switzerland, Sunrise TV, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

USA: fuboTV, CBS Sports Network

Please note that the information above is for reference only based on your own region and may not be correct as of kick-off time.

Rangers v Celtic audio commentary

Live audio commentary of the match will be available via Rangers TV and/or CelticTV, for those subscribed to the service.

Rangers v Celtic Updates