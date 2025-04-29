Rangers will aim to inflict a third consecutive Old Firm defeat on rivals Celtic as the Glasgow rivals clash at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday (kick off: 12.30pm).
Despite a desperately poor domestic campaign leaving them languishing 17 points behind Brendan Rodgers’ side, Rangers have had the upper hand in recent derby games, scoring nine goals in their last three games against the Hoops, three of which came in March’s dramatic 3-2 win at Celtic Park.
Celtic, who were crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the fourth successive season after their 5-0 win at Dundee United last weekend, will have their eyes fixed on revenge, and arrive at Ibrox in incredible form having scored 15 goals in their last three games.
Both sides have their injury worries ahead of the game though, with several players facing a race to be fit for the game in Govan.
Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news: