Celtic midfielder Engels has his eyes set on trophies

Joining the club in an £11million transfer on deadline day in August 2024, Arne Engels became Celtic’s record signing just nine days before his 21st birthday.

Hailed then by head coach Brendan Rodgers as an “excellent acquisition”, the Belgian international was viewed as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents, a player that could bring an energy and technical ability - and one that fitted seamlessly into the manager’s playing philosophy.

While his arrival was greeted with excitement, it was also met by expectation and, with it, understandable pressure. The £26m sale of Matt O’Riley to Brighton had allowed club to splash big fees on the likes of of Adam Idah and Auston Trusty, but Engels was not only the poster boy of Celtic’s summer window - he was also O’Riley’s direct replacement. For Engels though, his price tag never had relevance. The only silver that mattered to him this year comes in the shape of trophies. His only lesson being how he fits into the Celtic juggernaut.

He’s already won a Scottish League Cup winners medal back in December, and now - in the aftermath of Celtic’s 5-0 demolition of St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup semi-final - he has his eyes on two more. Just one point away from securing the Scottish Premiership title, he’ll hope to secure a another winner’s medal when Celtic travel to Dundee United on Saturday afternoon.

“We can hurt every team in every second,” said Engels. “Everybody knew it wasn't a good game at all [the 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone a fortnight ago], and everybody knew it was also a difficult game today. It's a semi-final, you never know in those games. But if everyone is there, and has that right mindset then we are such a difficult team to play against. It's now up to us to keep this level and this mindset into the next games. Hopefully there are still a lot of enjoyable moments.

“You know against these teams, they will fall back and they were also doing man marking so it's a bit difficult. It makes our task a little bit different, to open up the spaces, and that's where I think all of the midfielders did really well. Everybody was helping each other, and trying to create something. We learned a lot during the season about staying calm and staying patient, and that the chances will be there. It's then up to us to just finish them. It would be amazing [to win a treble]. That was a goal at the beginning of the season, it is every time a goal for Celtic to win trophies.

The 21-year-old midfielder’s inaugural season at Celtic Park has not been without its criticism, but as he closes in on a domestic treble - Celtic’s sixth in their last nine years - the Belgian is content with his progress, laser-focused on the club’s goals and enjoying immersing himself fully into Glasgow’s football-obsessed culture.

“We are in a good place in the league and in this final, which is a step closer to our goal,” said Engels. “I don't care [about his price tag]. I'm here to just perform, and to get better. I'm still young, I still need to learn. I think I have good numbers and good performances. It's not about me, it's about the team. I want to be here to help the team and win trophies. I think I'm in a good place, I'm doing well here. We are still in the place to get the three trophies. That was a big aim for me.

“It's all about the mindset. You have Champions League games at Celtic Park, you are overwhelmed a bit and then you come in the next week, and you're playing a team away that is maybe a smaller stadium than you're used to. But that's all about getting the mindset to play games really well and to perform like we did [vs St Johnstone], in the first-half especially.

“You kill them, you put in a lot of energy and that everything goes really well. It is something that I have learned this year and that was also a thing I wanted to experience, being the better team, and that I also needed to make the game a bit, and create a lot and I think I'm doing well and the team are doing well.

“I love it, it's why you play football to win trophies, of course Celtic is a massive club. Everybody has something to say, and of course I'm not reading it but sometimes you're hearing it from my parents telling me 'they are saying this or that' but it is up to me to just perform and enjoy my game, and enjoy life a bit. It is also an important thing to enjoy your life, and also playing. I love it here, I love being in Glasgow, it's been an enjoyable season and hopefully we end it well.