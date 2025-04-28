A five-star performance by Celtic against Dundee United secured their fourth successive - and joint-record 55th - league title at the weekend as players and fans celebrated long into the night.

Their third successive five-goal haul saw a Ryan Strain own goal put Brendan Rodgers’ side into the lead on the half hour mark, before a Nicolas Kuhn brace had the Hoops three goals up at the break. An Adam Idah double would then put the icing on the cake as Celtic stormed to a 5-0 win at Tannadice.

Following the win, and subsequent confirmation of the title, Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers said: “I came back because of the professional challenge of Celtic, knowing the pressures. My emotional attachment to the club clearly has me here rather than being elsewhere. And just the challenge of being the best Celtic manager I can possibly be. Days like today makes it really special.”

Rodgers’ side will face Rangers next as the two Glasgow giants go head to head at Ibrox next Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 12pm.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Celtic fans as they celebrated a historic title victory at the weekend:

