What happened to last Rangers team that took on Malmo in 2021?

Rangers will travel to Sweden this evening to begin their Europa League campaign against Allsvenskan leaders Malmo at the Eleda Stadion.

Philippe Clement’s side head into the game in positive mood, having picked up back-to-back wins over Dundee and Dundee United this past fortnight, though the Belgian has a real selection headache with both left-backs Ridvan Yilmaz (thigh injury) and Jefte (suspension) ruled out. Oscar Cortes is also unavailable after a training ground knock.

Currently top of the Swedish top flight by 11 points, Malmo are slight favourites to win the game, according to the bookies, though Rangers will be geared up for revenge against their Swedish counterparts, with their 4-2 aggregate 2021 Champions League qualifying defeat to Malmo still be fresh in the memory for some members of the Ibrox squad.

James Tavernier lines up a free-kick against Malmo for Rangers in 2021. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Allan McGregor

Now retired, McGregor played a vital role in the club’s run to the Europa League final that same season, pulling off several memorable saves as they made it all the way to Seville. Departed Ibrox in the summer of 2023, McGregor now frequently makes appearance as a TV pundit.

James Tavernier

The only player still at the club, the English right-back is approaching a decade of service at Ibrox. He has became the highest scoring defender is British history during his time at the club and, despite rumours of a move away in the summer, remains one of the first names on the team sheet.

Connor Goldson

Like close friend and former team-mate Tavernier, the English defender was a loyal servant to Rangers for six years and won each domestic trophy during his time at Ibrox. His time in royal blue came to an end in August 2024 though, when he was allowed to move to Cypriot side Aris Limassol for an undisclosed fee.

Rangers' Connor Goldson ahead of kick-off during the Champions League qualifier against Malmo in 2021. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Filip Helander

Now 31, the big Swedish defender endured a horrendous time with injuries shortly after this clash, and barely played during the club’s memorable run to the Europa League final that year. Like fellow centre-back Goldson, he is now in the Cypriot top flight, playing for AC Omonia, where he moved in the summer after proving his fitness with Danish outfit Odense BK last season.

Borna Barisic

Another who won every domestic trophy with Rangers during his six year stay, Barisic was allowed to leave Ibrox at the end of last season when the club opted not to renew his contract. Played 236 games for the club in all competitions, before leaving to sign for Turkish team Trabzonspor in July.

John Lundstram

Struggled for form in the opening throws of his debut campaign at Rangers, but ended the season a cult-hero after scoring the winning goal in the breath-taking 3-1 Europa League semi-final win over RB Leipzig at Ibrox. Joined Barisic in moving to Trabzonspor in the summer though, after a tough final season in royal blue saw him sent-off at Celtic Park on his final start for the club.

Scott Arfield

A real hero on the Ibrox terraces, the popular midfielder was allowed to leave Rangers in the summer of 2023 by ex-head coach Michael Beale. The 35-year-old was bid a fond farewell by fans and team-mates during his final Ibrox appearance against Hearts, before he signed for MLS outfit Charlotte FC. He spent two seasons in America, but returned to the UK to sign for EFL League One club Bolton Wanderers in July, where he features regularly.

Rangers players celebrate Steven Davis' last-gasp goal against Malmo in 2021. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Steven Davis

One of Rangers’ modern day legends, Davis officially called time on his career in January 2024 after struggling with an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in December 2022. Took temporary charge of the club following the sacking of Michael Beale in October 2023, where he oversaw games against St. Mirren and Aris Limassol.

Scott Wright

Weeks before scoring the clinching second goal in the 2-0 Scottish Cup final victory over Hearts that season, the ex-Aberdeen forward had started in the heart-breaking penalty shoot out defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final in 2022. However, despite flashes of quality, 27-year-old was never able to secure a regular spot in the starting XI during his time in Glasgow and eventually moved to Birmingham City for a reported fee of £300,000 last month.

Ryan Kent

The forgotten man. Previously valued as high as £20million, Kent was allowed to leave Rangers on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 when his contract came to an end at Ibrox. Signed by José Mourinho at Fenerbahçe this summer, Kent has been unable to replicate the form that resulted in him being so highly-rated in his Ibrox pomp. Still just 27, Kent has played just 68 minutes of football this season and was recently left out of the Turkish side’s Europa League squad.

Cedric Itten