Rangers look to banish ghosts of Malmo defeats

It seems harsh bordering on cruel that, so quickly after enjoying the reassurance of settling back into their home, Rangers should be forced to confront a ghost from a recent, traumatic past.

No, not Craig Whyte, who has popped up on a podcast this week to re-open old wounds dating back to the club’s financial meltdown 12 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a near-90 minute interview with host Craig Campbell, the controversial former chairman explained some of the circumstances around his purchase of the Ibrox club for £1 in 2012 and why administration was the only option.

He came across as almost likeable as he explained what he had gone through and why he does not harbour any bitterness relating to his Ibrox period.

Whyte looks a lot better for his time out of the limelight, which brings us back to Rangers and tonight’s trip to southern Sweden, where they begin their Europa League group stage odyssey against a club who have dumped them out of the Champions League twice in the last dozen years, including shortly before Whyte took over.

Do Rangers look any better than the last time they met Malmo, three years ago? Probably not. Indeed, they seem to be in far worse fettle. They currently have no CEO, an interim chairman and a group of players who might be just about capable of warding off the challenge of Aberdeen for second place in the Premiership.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement during a training session at Rangers Training Centre, on September 25, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

They have also played every match this season bar one away from home due to a botched stadium renovation job.

Malmo have been quick to have some (more) sport at Rangers’ expense. They have released a video on their social media account welcoming the reunion of two clubs with considerable recent shared history.

“When we met in 2011, you ended up in the fourth division,” the caption reads over footage of one of the goals in Malmo’s 2-1 aggregate victory. The reference relates to Rangers’ post liquidation reappearance in the League Two, Scotland’s fourth tier.

Another, more recent Malmo goal against Rangers is then shown, with the caption reading: “When we met in 2021, you ended up in the Europa League final”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video clip ends by saying: “Welcome back to Malmo, Rangers, we missed you”. Rangers fans can at least be grateful they didn’t refer to their club as The Rangers. But it will smart nonetheless, as might Malmo manager Henrik Rydstrom calling Rangers “Glasgow” throughout yesterday's pre-match press conference.

Only one Ibrox player, skipper James Tavernier, survives from that most recent traumatic experience against Malmo, when Rangers managed to lose to ten men – Bonke Innocent was sent off in first-half injury time - despite taking an 18th minute lead.

It was almost as if they had been spooked by a bit of pre-match theatre from then manager Jon Dahl Tomasson at the press conference on the eve of the game, when he memorably – and mischievously – cranked things up.

Who can forget his response when asked which side he considered were operating under most pressure in the second leg at Ibrox, where the Swedes were tasked with defending a slim 2-1 lead?

Malmo manager Jon Dahl Tomasson during his pre-match press conference at Ibrox in 2021. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Tomasson, who is expected to attend tonight's game in his new role as Sweden national team manager, sensed the desperation that tends to build around Ibrox in the late summer at European qualifying rounds time. "Don't you think that they need the Champions League money here? I think so," he smirked. "I think they need that. I think that's a good answer, isn't it?"

It's undoubtedly true that Rangers needed the money, but they didn't get it. Not through the Champions League at least. In a way the Ibrox club had the last laugh by reaching the Europa League final in the same season, as noted by the Swedes this week.

Malmo, meanwhile, gained just a point from their Champions League group stage campaign, having overcome Ludogorets Razgrad in the play-off round. Their European record has since been undistinguished, to the extent that they did not even qualify for Europe last season, after finishing seventh in the Allsvenskan. They recovered to claim the title last season under Rydstrom and, currently eight points clear with six games left, look on course to defend it this season. They can afford to concentrate on their European ambitions.

Rangers, by contrast, are fighting on various fronts, and have one eye on Sunday’s first league outing at Ibrox this season against Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philippe Clement admits his plans have already been compromised by the financial situation at the club.