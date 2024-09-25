Rangers open their Europa League campaign in Sweden on Thursday

Malmo have caused a social media stir by reminding Rangers of their previous beatings - and manager Henrik Rydstrom has warned it could happen again.

The Ibrox side have been knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by the Swedish club on two occasions, losing 4-2 on aggregate in their 2021 clash and 2-1 on aggregate when they faced each other in 2011.

Malmo’s official X account posted on Tuesday night: “Welcome back to Malmo, @RangersFC. We’ve missed you” then made reference to Rangers' liquidation after they met in 2011 when the Light Blues re-emerged in the bottom tier of Scottish football.

They also noted that Rangers reached the Europa League final in 2022, after having their Champions League hopes quashed by Jon Dal Thomasson's side. The post haa prompted some less than friendly responses but speaking in his media conference before their opening Europa League contest on Thursday, boss Rydstrom said: “I haven’t seen the video.

“If I know our media department, it’s done with a lot of love. I think we need that in football. I believe it’s a good one. It’s never a bad thing to remind the opponent that this happened before and it will probably happen again.

“I’m really sure that our video was a bit fun, and I think the responses is also with that spirit. And that’s my experience with the Scottish supporters. A lot of passion, a lot of joy you can say. But also a fun part.

Malmo manager Henrik Rydstrom

“I don’t see any problem with it. I think it’s really nice. I think the game is going to be intense and it’s going to be a really tough game. We have seen them playing a little bit in Europe, but also in their own league.

“We know they are strong in their own league. We are strong in our league. I’m not sitting here and saying that we are better and they are worse. We have respect for the opponent, but we also have big belief in ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Malmo skipper Anders Christiansen remains happy that there is no VAR in operation in Sweden’s domestic competitions, albeit it will be in used in their Europa League campaign

The Denmark international, who played against Rangers in 2021, said: “I don’t think you will find one person here in Sweden that likes VAR. It’s the same for me. I don’t think at the moment that VAR is giving a better product for football.

“I think there’s too much delay. I think you take out the passion. I come from Denmark and we have it in Denmark and after every game there’s discussion about VAR.

“So I don’t think we remove any problem. We just move the problem from one thing to another thing. So I’m really glad that we don’t have VAR in Sweden. I hope we will keep that for a long time.

“We have been in Europe before and played games with VAR. It’s different but it’s not like we cannot handle it. They were two good games (in 2021). It was the first home game also with the supporters after Covid.