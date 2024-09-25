Rangers begin their Europa League campaign with a trip to Sweden this week as they take on Allsvenskan league leaders Malmo at the Eleda Stadion (kick-off: 5.45pm).

Philippe Clement’s side head into the game on the back of two morale boosting victories against Dundee and Dundee United and will hope to avenge the Champions League qualifying defeat they suffered against their Swedish counterparts in 2022.

The Gers third game in eight days, the Belgian boss could make changes to his starting XI for the game, as he looks to manage the fitness of his squad, though he is still without Ridvan Yilmaz, Rabbi Matondo and Danilo, with the latter two players not even included in the Europa League squad due to injury. Winger Oscar Cortes will also miss out after suffering a “bad knock” in training, while Jefte is suspended after his red card against Dynamo Kyiv in last month’s Champions League defeat.

So what will the Gers starting XI look like against Malmo on Thursday night? The Scotsman predict the Rangers starting XI for their Europa League opener, using live photos from today’s training session in Glasgow ahead of the trip to Scandanivia.

GK: Jack Butland Barring any last minute injuries, the English goalkeeper will continue to guard the Rangers net as their undisputed number one.

RB: James Tavernier Grabbed his first goal of the season from the penalty spot in the 3-0 win over Dundee, and notched a fine assist to boot. Looks to be getting back to his usual self after a summer of speculation.

CB: Robin Propper Appears to have fought off competition from his fellow centre-backs to become Philippe Clement's first choice. The Dutch defender has European experience and will be tasked with leading the defence tomorrow night.