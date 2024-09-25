How will Rangers line-up for their clash with Malmo in the Europa League? Cr: SNS Group.How will Rangers line-up for their clash with Malmo in the Europa League? Cr: SNS Group.
How will Rangers line-up for their clash with Malmo in the Europa League? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers starting XI vs Malmo: Team news, expected line-up for Europa League opener with one change - gallery

By Graham Falk

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Sep 2024, 16:37 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 19:32 BST

Rangers’ predicted line-up for their Europa League opener vs Malmo.

Rangers begin their Europa League campaign with a trip to Sweden this week as they take on Allsvenskan league leaders Malmo at the Eleda Stadion (kick-off: 5.45pm).

Philippe Clement’s side head into the game on the back of two morale boosting victories against Dundee and Dundee United and will hope to avenge the Champions League qualifying defeat they suffered against their Swedish counterparts in 2022.

The Gers third game in eight days, the Belgian boss could make changes to his starting XI for the game, as he looks to manage the fitness of his squad, though he is still without Ridvan Yilmaz, Rabbi Matondo and Danilo, with the latter two players not even included in the Europa League squad due to injury. Winger Oscar Cortes will also miss out after suffering a “bad knock” in training, while Jefte is suspended after his red card against Dynamo Kyiv in last month’s Champions League defeat.

So what will the Gers starting XI look like against Malmo on Thursday night? The Scotsman predict the Rangers starting XI for their Europa League opener, using live photos from today’s training session in Glasgow ahead of the trip to Scandanivia.

Barring any last minute injuries, the English goalkeeper will continue to guard the Rangers net as their undisputed number one.

1. GK: Jack Butland

Grabbed his first goal of the season from the penalty spot in the 3-0 win over Dundee, and notched a fine assist to boot. Looks to be getting back to his usual self after a summer of speculation.

2. RB: James Tavernier

Appears to have fought off competition from his fellow centre-backs to become Philippe Clement’s first choice. The Dutch defender has European experience and will be tasked with leading the defence tomorrow night.

3. CB: Robin Propper

The Scotland international will continue alongside Propper against Malmo, and will look to make it a hat-trick of clean sheets for the duo.

4. CB: John Souttar

