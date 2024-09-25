Rangers head to Sweden for their Europa League opener

Rangers get their Europa League campaign underway this week as they head to Sweden to face FF Malmo at the Eleda Stadium.

Much like the Champions League, the competition has been given a major overhaul for the first time in over two decades, with Philippe Clement’s side now set to enter a ‘league phase’ rather than the usual group stage format. The Allsvenskan table toppers are first up for the Glasgow giants, who will face a further seven fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gers will head to Scandinavia on the back of a morale-boosting week that saw them beat Dundee 3-0 in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final, as they made their long-awaited return to Ibrox, where they were locked out of for 130 days.

However, Malmo come into the game on the back of thumping win themselves after thrashing BK Hacken 4-0 at the weekend to go 11 points clear at the top of the Swedish top flight.

Want to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the Europa League clash? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Malmo vs Rangers.

Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence will hope to continue his positive recent form. | SNS Group

Malmo vs Rangers match details

Where: Eleda Stadium, Malmo, Sweden, September 26, kick-off 5.45pm.

Malmo vs Rangers team news

Philippe Clement will be without Ridvan Yilmaz (thigh) for the game, with the left-back expected to be missing for several weeks yet. Winger Rabbi Matondo and £6m striker Danilo are also missing for Rangers, but neither were included in the club’s 25-man squad for the competition anyway.

There were no further injuries reported from Rangers 3-0 win over Dundee at the weekend so, Yilmaz aside, the Belgian is able to pick from a fully fit squad.

Rangers Europa League squad: Jack Butland, Liam Kelly, Lewis Budinauckas, James Tavernier, Rıdvan Yılmaz, Robin Pröpper, John Souttar, Dujon Sterling, Jefté, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Leon Balogun, Óscar Cortés, Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande, Nedim Bajrami, Kieran Dowell, Nicolas Raskin, Cyriel Dessers, Tom Lawrence, Vaclav Cerny, Hamza Igamane.

Malmo vs Rangers TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 5pm. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.45pm. For those who are subscribed to the channel via SkyTV, the game will be available on Sky channel 411.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malmo vs Rangers streaming

Subscribers can watch the match on the discovery+ app, with an active TNT subscription.

Malmo vs Rangers odds

The home side are very slight favourites to win the Europa League clash and are priced at 5/4 to win the game. Rangers have odds of 15/8 to win in Sweden. Fancy a draw instead? You can gets odds of 21/10.