Rangers welcome Alloa Athletic to Ibrox this weekend as they begin their Premier Sports Cup campaign with a last-16 clash at Ibrox on Saturday evening.
Russell Martin’s side have endured a torrid start to their domestic campaign, with 1-1 draws against both Motherwell and Dundee cementing their worst start to a league campaign since 1989. However, the Gers' attention will now turn to the cup as they look to progress to the quarter-final stage of a competition they have won only once in the last 14 seasons.
The Rangers head coach is expected to make plenty of changes for the game, with a Champions League qualifier against Club Brugge to come next week, meaning the likes of Oscar Cortes, Nedim Bajrami, and Connor Barron could be handed their first starts of the season. Cyriel Dessers, Max Aarons, Thelo Aasgaard and Hamza Igamane are all doubts for the game.
Alloa boss Andy Graham will be hoping to spring a surprise in Govan and plunge the home side into further dismay, though he will likely have to do it without a trio of first-team players. Scott Taggart, Daniel Church, and Andy Clarke are all expected to miss the game against Rangers.
Ahead of the game, we look at who the Scottish FA has confirmed as the match officials for Saturday’s game at Ibrox:
Who is the referee for Rangers v Alloa Athletic?
The man in the middle for this weekend’s game will be Dan McFarlane, who has officiated in the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Championship and Premier Sports Cup in recent years.
Last season, he took charge of eight Scottish Premiership games. During the 2024/25 season, Wilson handed out a total of 26 yellow cards (an average of 3.25 per game), and three red cards (0.38 per game). He has taken charge of three Premier Sports Cup ties and two Scottish Championship games this season, issuing 22 yellow cards (an average of 4.4 per game), and no red cards.
Rangers v Alloa Athletic VAR and match officials
McFarlane will be assisted by officials David McGeachie and Paul McAvinue. On VAR duties it is Greg Aitken, and he will be assisted by Gary Hilland, who was the assistant in last week’s Scottish Premiership fixture with Dundee at Ibrox.
