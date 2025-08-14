Rangers turn their attention to the Premier Sports Cup this weekend, as they welcome Scottish League One outfit Alloa Athletic to Ibrox in the last 16 of the competition (kick-off: 7.45).
Russell Martin’s side enter the game desperate for a commanding performance against lower league opposition, following under par performances against Dundee and Viktoria Plzen over the last week, and are huge favourites to progress to the quarter-finals in Govan.
While Martin is expected to rotate his squad for the visit of the Wasps, he is still awaiting news on the likes of Max Aarons, Mikey Moore, Hamza Igamane, and Thelo Aasgaard for the Premier Sports Cup clash at Ibrox. Nedim Bajami, Oscar Cortes, Findlay Curtis and Connor Barron could all return to the starting XI.
Visitors Alloa head to Glasgow full of confidence, though, after kicking off their league campaign with two wins from two. Currently in second place in the third tier, manager Andy Graham will be hoping to mastermind a giant-killing at Ibrox and plunge Rangers further into crisis.
Ahead of the game at tie,The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:
