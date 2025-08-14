Rangers turn their attention to the Premier Sports Cup this weekend, as they welcome Scottish League One outfit Alloa Athletic to Ibrox in the last 16 of the competition (kick-off: 7.45).

Russell Martin’s side enter the game desperate for a commanding performance against lower league opposition, following under par performances against Dundee and Viktoria Plzen over the last week, and are huge favourites to progress to the quarter-finals in Govan.

While Martin is expected to rotate his squad for the visit of the Wasps, he is still awaiting news on the likes of Max Aarons, Mikey Moore, Hamza Igamane, and Thelo Aasgaard for the Premier Sports Cup clash at Ibrox. Nedim Bajami, Oscar Cortes, Findlay Curtis and Connor Barron could all return to the starting XI.

Visitors Alloa head to Glasgow full of confidence, though, after kicking off their league campaign with two wins from two. Currently in second place in the third tier, manager Andy Graham will be hoping to mastermind a giant-killing at Ibrox and plunge Rangers further into crisis.

Ahead of the game at tie,The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . Nasser Djiga - Rangers - AVAILABLE Was sent off in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Dundee, but is available for the visit of Alloa Athletic due to his one match ban applying to league games only. He's suspended for the game against St Mirren on August 24. | SNS Group

2 . Thelo Aasgaard - Rangers - DOUBT Has yet to make his competitive debut for Rangers following his move from Luton Town in the summer. Closing in on a return, but remains a doubt for Saturday's cup clash. | SNS Group

3 . Max Aarons - Rangers - DOUBT Ruled out of the midweek clash against Viktoria Plzen with a knock, he is a doubt for this weekend's game at Ibrox, though the problem is deemed to be a minor one. | SOOC/AFP via Getty Images