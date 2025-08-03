Head coach’s rant shows just where Rangers are right now - and it’s clear Martin wants Ibrox change

It didn’t take too long in Russell Martin’s reign for the head coach to tell his players exactly how it is after a 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

The performances against Panathinaikos in the Champions League weren’t great, but they found a way to eke out a positive outcome over two legs. But that didn’t happen at Fir Park and for the third Premiership curtain-raiser in a row, Rangers have failed to win. Should Celtic prevail against St Mirren on Sunday, they will already have stolen a march in the title race.

Martin didn’t hold back on Saturday evening. "We were nowhere near where we need to be, and I'm extremely disappointed and hurt by that," he said. "They were braver than us, they were more aggressive than us.

"There is a default here at this football club, and it's not one person's fault at all. The default is to revert to type, which is when it's going really well, everyone's all in and it's really good. When it's not going well, you protect yourself a little bit and self-preservation stuff.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin was angered by the way his team played at Motherwell. | Getty Images

"When you want to just jog around and do what you want to do, there's a big problem. Some of them have to drop their ego, I'll look at us tactically and accept my responsibility in it. But today, it's not really tactical, it's a mentality problem, and we got more than what we deserved actually."

"We need work out who really wants to be all in and who doesn't.”

Some may feel Martin has gone too early in what was an evisceration of his squad; others believe he is right to call it as it is. We take a look at where the Rangers team that played against Motherwell - and the wider squad - stands after three competitive outings and where Martin simply has to act.

Jack Butland

The goalkeeper has been a key reason why Rangers haven’t lost this season, making a number of saves. He’s also embraced playing out from the back and was namechecked by Martin afterwards for his performance. One of the few players with little to worry about.

James Tavernier

The captain scored the opening goal at Fir Park but struggled to maintain his levels in the second half of the match. Motherwell’s equaliser came down his flank, while his defending for Panathinaikos’ goal on Wednesday wasn’t too clever. Had to face the music to the press afterwards with familiar words of having to learn from mistakes and work harder.

It was an all-too-familiar post-match press conference from Rangers captain James Tavernier. | SNS Group

John Souttar

Willing to play out from the back and has been part of a defensive unit that has just about held it together despite some tough moments. Another who was given some praise by Martin after Motherwell.

Nasser Djiga

Much the same as Souttar. Doesn’t look entirely comfortable at times, but has shown athleticism and good-on-one defensive attributes. Martin seems content enough with centre-half pairing.

Max Aarons

The defender has not looked at ease so far in a Rangers jersey, although he is being deployed on his unfavoured flank at left-back. It says a lot about Rangers’ other options there that he is being used ahead of them.

Joe Rothwell

One of Martin’s first signings, the deep-lying playmaker has shown some nice touches but hasn’t yet dominated in midfield. Martin has worked with him before and has previously praised his attitude, although he was replaced by Connor Barron midway through the second half at Fir Park.

Mohamed Diomande

Hooked just after the hour-mark at Motherwell. Could have been partly down to fatigue - he put in a shift in Athens on Wednesday - but hasn’t been dominating midfield battles as his manager would want.

Rangers' Nicolas Raskin is tackled during the match at Fir Park. | SNS Group

Nicolas Raskin

Another in the same boat as Diomande. Was run over the top in the second half by Motherwell and came off. Still one of the few Rangers midfielders who breaks into promising areas but Fir Park wasn’t his best display.

Djeidi Gassama

The hero off the bench in Europe, it was interesting to note that the young Frenchman was a muted presence in Lanarkshire. Clearly a talented individual, but Martin will want to see more of him domestically when defences need unlocked.

Kieran Dowell

It is a symbol of where Rangers are that a central midfielder who was farmed out to Birmingham City has started the last three matches wide on the right. He doesn’t seem comfortable there, yet his lackadaisical defensive effort for Motherwell’s equaliser was labelled “disgraceful” by Sky Sports pundit Chris Sutton afterwards. Out of position or otherwise, it wasn’t a good look. Rangers need more in that area.

Danilo

We keep hearing about how the Brazilian is one of the best finishers at Ibrox, yet there is little evidence on the pitch. Rangers shelled out the guts of £5million for this striker two years ago and while he’s had some injury issues, there has not been enough intensity from him in the three matches he’s started. The love-bombing of Cyriel Dessers by Martin afterwards was surely a barb at Danilo too.

Danilo has not been effective as Rangers' No 9 this season. | SNS Group

Lyall Cameron

The ex-Dundee midfielder made his debut on 63 minutes and was singled out by Martin afterwards. “Lyall Cameron comes in, did great because he listens and wants to run really hard for the team,” was the assessment. Could he start against Plzen now?

Connor Barron

Was handed the captain’s armband in Martin’s first match against Club Brugge but competitively, he’s only been used as a sub. Wasn’t great when he came on against Motherwell.

Nedim Bajrami

The Albanian was an infuriating player at times last season and one wonders whether it’s the same for Martin. Gets into promising areas but the final ball is often lacking. Doesn’t do enough defensively - although some would argue that’s not his job.

Oscar Cortes

The Colombian doesn’t appear to have the intensity to be part of a successful Martin team. Whatever promise he arrived with has clearly been knocked by successive injuries. Once the head coach has all of his players in, it is hard to see the £4.5m signing featuring.

Cyriel Dessers

Martin’s words on him say it all. "And I said to some of the guys in there, Cyriel is the only one we have actually had a bid for and interest in. And he comes on and he runs so hard, on Wednesday night and today. Some of them need to have a look at him and set that example.” Dessers is the least of Rangers’ worries.

Jefte remains unable to force his way in at left-back. | SNS Group

Jefte

The fact he is often left on the bench despite Max Aarons - a right-back - taking up a left-back slot shows what Martin must think of the Brazilian. Those links to Chelsea a few months ago continue to look on the bizarre side.

Findlay Curtis

The 18-year-old was kept in reserve in Motherwell but has already proven his worth in Europe. He’s just a kid at 18-years-old but appears to have won Martin’s favour. Should be involved ahead of Dowell.

Emmanuel Fernandez

The £3.5m signing from Peterborough has not kicked a competitive ball in anger yet. Who knows what he is truly like.

Liam Kelly

The goalkeeper is back behind Jack Butland and is a stable deputy for Martin to call upon.

The injured quartet

Poor Thelo Aasgaard picked up an injury not long after signing from Luton Town. He may make it back for the Plzen ties. He would likely to come into the midfield. Hamza Igamane’s situation is more complex. He is reported to be nursing a minor injury amid speculation that he may leave. A hefty transfer fee for the Moroccan might be best for all parties.

It is easy to forget that winger Rabbi Matondo is still at Rangers, but the last update on him was that injury would keep him sidelined until later this month. Versatile defender Dujon Sterling a long-term absentee with an Achilles problem.

Have Rangers waved goodbye to Ridvan Yilmaz? The left-back is completely out of the picture. | SNS Group

Personas non gratas

Where is Ridvan Yilmaz? The left-back played 30 minutes against Club Brugge and hasn’t been seen since. He’s been cut out of the Champions League squad and continues to be linked with Besiktas. He’s clearly not in Martin’s plans.

The same can be said of three central defenders: Leon King, Ben Davies and Clinton Nsiala. Midfielder Bailey Rice also didn’t feature against Motherwell.

The difference makers?

Spurs loanee Mikey Moore was unable to play at Motherwell as his international clearance was yet to arrive. The 17-year-old arrives with a burgeoning reputation and he will surely be a big part of this Rangers team. As will Finnish winger Oliver Antman if, as expected, he joins next week from Go Ahead Eagles.

Another left-back is a must, as Martin can’t go the full season with Aarons there. The head coach also needs his own No 9 to lead the line as he wants it done.

It is clear Martin wants more of his own players to work with. Eight signings have been made, yet 11 of the squad called upon against Motherwell were around last term.

