St Mirren v Rangers injury news: 4 out and 3 doubts as Russell Martin faces decision on Ibrox trio

Rangers make the short journey to St Mirren this weekend, looking to pick up their first three Scottish Premiership points of the season at the SMiSA Stadium on Sunday (kick-off: 12pm).

Russell Martin’s side have endured their worst start to a league season since 1989, and enter the game against the Buddies still smarting from their 3-1 home defeat to Club Brugge in the first leg of the Champions League playoff on Tuesday. Having drawn their first two league games against Motherwell and Dundee, they currently occupy sixth place in the division.

Their hosts, St Mirren, are also in search of their first league win of the new campaign, having followed up their narrow 1-0 opening day defeat to Celtic with a 0-0 home draw against Motherwell. Their penalty shootout victory over in-form Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup last weekend will give them renewed confidence heading into the game, though.

Ahead of the game at the SMiSA Stadium, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

1 . Mikael Mandron - St Mirren - DOUBT Has reportedly not trained all week due to injury, and is a huge doubt for the clash at the SMiSA Stadium.

2 . Nasser Djiga - Rangers - SUSPENDED Will miss the game in Paisley after being sent off against Dundee a fortnight ago.

3 . Roland Idowu - St Mirren - DOUBT Rated by St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson as "very doubtful" due to a knee injury, which he will have a scan on ahead of the game this weekend.