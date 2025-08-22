Here is the latest team news ahead of St Mirren vs Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this weekend. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Here is the latest team news ahead of St Mirren vs Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this weekend. Cr: SNS Group.

St Mirren v Rangers injury news: 4 out and 3 doubts as Russell Martin faces decision on Ibrox trio

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:46 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of St Mirren v Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at the SMiSA Stadium on Sunday.

Rangers make the short journey to St Mirren this weekend, looking to pick up their first three Scottish Premiership points of the season at the SMiSA Stadium on Sunday (kick-off: 12pm).

Russell Martin’s side have endured their worst start to a league season since 1989, and enter the game against the Buddies still smarting from their 3-1 home defeat to Club Brugge in the first leg of the Champions League playoff on Tuesday. Having drawn their first two league games against Motherwell and Dundee, they currently occupy sixth place in the division.

Their hosts, St Mirren, are also in search of their first league win of the new campaign, having followed up their narrow 1-0 opening day defeat to Celtic with a 0-0 home draw against Motherwell. Their penalty shootout victory over in-form Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup last weekend will give them renewed confidence heading into the game, though.

Ahead of the game at the SMiSA Stadium, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Has reportedly not trained all week due to injury, and is a huge doubt for the clash at the SMiSA Stadium.

1. Mikael Mandron - St Mirren - DOUBT

Has reportedly not trained all week due to injury, and is a huge doubt for the clash at the SMiSA Stadium.

Will miss the game in Paisley after being sent off against Dundee a fortnight ago.

2. Nasser Djiga - Rangers - SUSPENDED

Will miss the game in Paisley after being sent off against Dundee a fortnight ago.

Rated by St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson as "very doubtful" due to a knee injury, which he will have a scan on ahead of the game this weekend.

3. Roland Idowu - St Mirren - DOUBT

Rated by St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson as "very doubtful" due to a knee injury, which he will have a scan on ahead of the game this weekend.

A doubt for the match, but the injury he suffered against Viktoria Plzen is less severe than initially feared. He has been responding well to treatment and could return for this game, the weekend, or the following week.

4. Cyriel Dessers - Rangers - DOUBT

A doubt for the match, but the injury he suffered against Viktoria Plzen is less severe than initially feared. He has been responding well to treatment and could return for this game, the weekend, or the following week.

