'I told my agents': Rangers exit explained as 21y/o makes major stadium claim

Rangers bank sizeable fee as player breaks silence on transfer

Brazilian left-back Jefte has explained his reasons for departing Rangers after just one year at Ibrox.

The 21-year-old was signed on a four-year contract from Fluminense for £680,000 last summer following a season spent on loan at Apoel, helping them win the Cypriot league title.

But his brief time in Glasgow is come to an end after the club announced his transfer to Palmeiras back in his homeland for an undisclosed fee, reported to be in the region of £6million.

Jefte has left Rangers to join Brazilian side Palmeiras. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Jefte made 56 appearances for Rangers, all but six of them starts, but found himself out of favour under new head coach Russell Martin, who preferred right-sided Max Aarons at left-back before recruiting Jayden Meghoma on loan from Brentford earlier this week.

Palmeiras currently sit third in the Brazilian top flight, four points behind leaders Flamengo, and Jefte is looking forward to playing at the intimidating Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo - which he places above Ibrox and every other stadium he has experienced for atmosphere.

‘No stadium as good as that’

"Every player in Europe or Brazil should dream about putting on the Palmeiras jersey because it's a gigantic club," he said. "When the offer came, I had no doubts about coming here. I told my agents I wanted to sign for them.

"They made it very easy for me to sign here. The Allianz Parque stadium is wonderful - nowhere, even in Europe, is there a stadium as good as that. I am very impressed with the sheer size of Palmeiras. I'm an attacking full-back who likes getting forward and attacking players one-on-one."

Jefte believes the move back to Brazil will be better for his career after spending the past two years experiencing European football.

"After playing in Cyprus, I learned a lot and then spent 15 months in Scotland," he added. "It was easier for me at Rangers because I was already adapted to European football and I understood the style of play.

"But it's better for me in Brazil because of the language and the fact that I grew up here. It's a very rewarding move for me."

