Aberdeen and Celtic among three Scottish clubs facing stadium sanctions after SPFL proceedings

Ticket reductions and stand closure could hit trio if behaviour reoccurs

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen, Celtic and Partick Thistle have been warned they will be slapped with ticket reductions and stand closures on the back of rule breaches involving the use of pyrotechnics and pitch invasions.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) launched proceedings against the three clubs over incidents that occurred at Pittodrie, Celtic Park and Somerset Park, the home ground of Ayr United, in May during the closes stages of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen face a suspended reduction of 200 tickets after a pyrotechnics display from their fans against Celtic on May 14, while Celtic also run the risk of the same punishment after supporters at Parkhead lit pyro during the final match of the Premiership season against St Mirren.

Aberdeen fans let off pyro during the match against Celtic in May. | SNS Group

Championship side Partick have been rapped for their supporters using pyrotechnics and invading the pitch at Somerset Park during a play-off tie against Ayr. The SPFL says part of Firhill will be closed for one match if there is to be a repeat of the incident.

The suspended sentences run for all three clubs until June 30 next year.

All three clubs were criticised by the SPFL findings for not ensuring as best they could that such events would not occur and not identifying or taking measures against the perpetrators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full statement from the SPFL read: “The SPFL has confirmed that Aberdeen, Celtic and Partick Thistle have been found to be in breach of SPFL rules following the behaviour of the clubs’ supporters at matches towards the end of season 2024/25.

Breaches in SPFL rules

“Proceedings into large-scale, organised and illegal pyrotechnic displays at three separate matches in May last season - Aberdeen v Celtic, Celtic v St Mirren and Ayr United v Partick Thistle - have now concluded.

“Partick Thistle’s rule breach also focused on a large-scale pitch invasion from the club’s fans, which led to a two-minute delay later in the same match at Somerset Park.

“All three clubs have been found to have breached SPFL Rules in failing to ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, that their supporters did not engage in ‘unacceptable conduct’ at those matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pyrotechnics are set off during a William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and St Mirren back in May. | SNS Group

“The clubs were also found to have failed to identify or take proportionate disciplinary measures against the supporters responsible for the pyrotechnic displays, and in Partick Thistle’s case, also against those who carried out the pitch invasion.

“The pyrotechnics display by Aberdeen fans during the club’s game against Celtic, live on Sky Sports, at Pittodrie on May 14 led to the broadcaster having to issue an apology for interruptions to the broadcast following the display, which caused significant smoke clouds to form within the stadium.

“Celtic supporters carried out pyrotechnic displays in the north-east corner of Celtic Park, during and prior to the final league game of the season at home to St Mirren on May 17.

‘Health and safety risk’

“And lastly in a William Hill Premiership playoff quarter final second-leg at Somerset Park on May 9, a two-minute delay to the game occurred due to Partick Thistle fans using pyrotechnics and throwing them onto the pitch. A further two-minute delay occurred later in the match following the large-scale pitch incursion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These incidents caused a health and safety risk to fellow supporters, players and those working at matches; as well as a significant inconvenience to thousands of supporters at the matches and fans watching these games at home.

“ Aberdeen were found to have breached SPFL Rules H36 and H37 in respect of the William Hill Premiership match involving Aberdeen v Celtic and the following sanction was imposed:

There was pyro and a pitch invasion during Ayr v Partick in the play-offs last season. | SNS Group

“A suspended reduction of 200 tickets in the area of the stadium where the display took place for one future match in SPFL competitions at Pittodrie Stadium, to be triggered in the event of another breach of SPFL Rules H36 and/or H37 through pyrotechnic use by supporters of the Club in that area of the stadium in any SPFL competition on, or before, 30 June 2026.

“Celtic were found to have breached SPFL Rules H36 and H37 in respect of the William Hill Premiership match involving Celtic v St Mirren and the following sanction was imposed:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A suspended reduction of 200 tickets in the area of the stadium where the display took place for one future match in SPFL competitions at Celtic Park, to be triggered in the event of another breach of SPFL Rules H36 and/or H37 through pyrotechnic use by supporters of the Club in that area of the stadium in any SPFL competition on, or before, 30 June 2026.

“Partick Thistle were found to have breached SPFL Rule H37 in respect of two separate serious incidents during the William Hill Premiership playoff quarter final second leg involving Ayr United v Partick Thistle and the following sanction was imposed: