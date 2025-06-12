Dutchman lined up as part of Slot’s back-room team

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is closing in on a coaching role at Liverpool.

Van Bronckhorst, who was in the Rangers dugout for just under a year and led the club to the 2022 Europa League final, has been lined for for the assistant manager post under Arne Slot at Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Anfield side lost respected coach John Heitinga to Ajax last month, with him taking over the manager’s job at Ajax, and after an extensive search, the Reds appear set to give Van Bronckhorst a senior role on Merseyside.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is being lined up by Liverpool. | SNS Group

The English Premier League champions have reportedly finalised a contract for the 50-year-old Dutchman and he will be one of Slot’s chief lieutenants as they bid to defend their English title.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Scotland left-back Andy Robertson has held talks about his future but insists he welcomes the competition which looks set to arrive this summer in the shape of Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

The 31-year-old national team captain is entering the final year of his contract and last season was something of a mixed bag in terms of his form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having seen long-time team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold run down his deal in order to join Real Madrid, Robertson may face reduced playing time should the club’s chase for the £45million-rated Cherries full-back be successful, as expected. But the Scot remains positive about his future and the challenge ahead.

Robertson on his contract

“We have discussed it, of course we have. We’ve had good discussions with me and the club but what the future holds I am not sure,” Robertson told Sky Sports News about his contract. “I need a rest after a long season and then I look forward to pre-season, that’s all my focus is, I can’t look too far ahead. I never have done that so I am not going to start doing that now.

“I know the position I am in and I have only got a year left and a lot is getting spoken about and getting said but my full focus is on being a dad for the next couple of weeks and enjoying that time with the kids. Then I will try to come back in the best possible shape for pre-season and then we’ll see what the future holds when these decisions come.”

On the potential arrival of Kerkez, a 21-year-old Hungary international, he added: “The club have identified certain positions where they want to get new blood in, it looks like players we’re linked to are all younger players and they are all exciting players as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad