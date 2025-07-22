Rangers will go into next week’s Champions League second leg qualifier with the advantage after a pair thunderous strikes helped them secure a 2-0 win over 10-man Panathinaikos at Ibrox.

Despite home goalkeeper Jack Butland being forced into numerous saves in the opening throws of the game, it was 18-year-old Curtis that swung the game in Rangers favour, smashing smashed home from long range in the 52nd minute to secure a narrow win on Russell Martin’s first competitive game in charge of the Glasgow giants.

Panathinaikos were dealt an even bigger blow just six minutes after Curtis’ strike when midfielder Georgios Vagiannidis was sent off for his second booking of the game, and the Light Blues took full advantage when debutant Djeidi Gassama lashed home with his first touch of the ball.

Rangers will now take a short break from competitive action as they return to Ibrox this weekend to face EFL Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough as part of their pre-season schedule, before they head to Athens for next week’s second leg against Rui Vitória’s side on Wednesday 30 July.

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each Rangers player in the 2-0 against Panathinaikos at Ibrox:

Jack Butland - 8 Saved his teammates blushes several times, making a huge save just before the ten minute mark to claw the ball out of the corner of the net following Duricic's smart header. He then pulled off a smart reaction save when Raskin's dallied in his own penalty area before repeating the trick early in the second-half. Rangers rescuer that kept them in the game.

James Tavernier - 6 Fell asleep numerous times in the early stages, which almost cost Rangers dear. A drowsy looking performance at times from the usually consistent captain, but improved as the game wore on and fired in some dangerous crosses.

John Souttar - 6 Made a good block on the edge of his area, but was slightly slack in his passing at times. But won the bulk of his aerial duels, and tried to prompt attacks from the back.