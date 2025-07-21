Martin’s Rangers still a work in progress ahead of Champions League bow

Sir Alex Ferguson, John Greig and Richard Gough, the legends have been queuing up to get into the Rangers Training Centre in recent days. No wonder Russell Martin complained that he was feeling the heat when he walked into the media room on the eve of his first competitive match in charge at Ibrox.

But don’t fret Rangers fans, he’s not wilting under the pressure already. Not yet at least. The new manager, who will take a bow in front of the Rangers fans for the first time in a competitive game against Panathinaikos on Tuesday night, was simply referring to the muggy room.

Clearly not the type to instruct lackeys to the do the dirty work for him, he got back up and fiddled with the air conditioning controls.

Head coach Russell Martin during a Rangers press conference ahead of the Champions League second qualifying round first leg tie against Panathinaikos. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

If only it will always be so easy to change the dial. When Rangers last played a Champions League qualifier, against Dynamo Kyiv last season, they were denied any home advantage due to the delay in getting steel to Glasgow amid renovation work on the Copland Road Stand. It’s been getting another precious commodity to Ibrox in time for Tuesday night’s game that’s been the major problem for Martin. His ambitions might be hampered by hold-ups in the player supply chain.

Although there have been several new faces, it’s not the wholesale change supporters might feel is required and nor, some fear, are they of the sufficient quality. Meanwhile, one of the additions Martin has been able to get through the door, Thelo Aasgaard, a £5 million signing from Luton Town, is sidelined due to injury.

‘He doubles up as translator!’

Martin admitted both Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers are short of the required fitness to start having had their pre-season work disrupted due to injury and visa complications amid speculation about moves elsewhere. Their futures might still lie away from Ibrox but they will both have key parts to play against Panathinaikos over the two legs, with Danilo in position to lead the line.

Having not scored in his last 15 appearances, admittedly mostly from the bench, the burden of getting goals falling on the so far unconvincing Brazilian is not what might have been expected on the back of high-profile new owners and promises of squad investment. Martin, however, is happy to have him on board. “He doubles up as translator, he speaks about five different languages!” he revealed. “He's technically really good, he has scored a lot of nice goals in pre-season, links the game well. And what I love about him, he gives everything in every session.”

Danilo (right) is in line to lead the Rangers attack against Panathinaikos at Ibrox on Tuesday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Martin is conscious of the strengthening still required. However, he remains confident that despite the team being a work in progress, those available now can put into practice his ethos.

“The squad will look very different in four or five weeks, I'm convinced of that,” he said. “But the team we have now, the squad we have now, we have to put in a performance that looks like us, feels like us and one that we can build off and ultimately win the game.”

Work on the pitch at Ibrox, which won the inaugural pitch of the year trophy last season, means Rangers have been restricted to just one preparatory match at home before the real action begins. While not quite as unsatisfactory as last season’s Ibrox exile, when Rangers were forced to play their first four home games at Hampden, it’s not been ideal. The one friendly match was against Club Brugge, when the new pitch was still bedding in. Rangers found themselves 2-0 down and the target of some mid-summer booing by half-time although recovered to claim a draw.

“We'd have loved another game or two at Ibrox but the pitch wasn't ready,” he said. “It is now, it's in good shape. So, we didn't want to jeopardise that, the Bruges one was really early for that pitch. The ground staff did brilliantly and have done since.”

The pitch will of course play a big part if Martin’s quick, crisp passing style of play is to be realised. According to him, it can’t be one dimensional. Knowing when to play the ball is crucial, particularly when there’s 50,000 fans applying pressure. “It needs to be patient, it needs to be quick,” he explained. “There will be times where it won't require much patience and there will be times where it will.

Head coach Russell Martin during a Rangers training session ahead of the Champions League second qualifying round first leg tie against Panathinaikos. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“It's not all going to be plain sailing, there will be some bumpy moments,” he added, presumably in reference to the team rather than the pitch. “But we have to make sure that everyone can understand and see what we are trying to achieve and that the team has enough moments that people can feel excited about. I think the second half against Bruges did that, the first half did the opposite! The second half, I think people started to see that.”

Recognition for Tavernier

Whatever happens against Panathinaikos, he is adamant that it won’t define Rangers’ season and that might well be true. For example, losing to Dinamo Kyiv last season 2-0 at Hampden wasn’t in the top five worst Rangers results of the campaign it turned out, as damaging as it felt for Phillipe Clement at the time.

Of course, Martin wasn’t meaning there could be worse to come. Unlike his Belgian predecessor, he is still fresh and exciting and can count on a degree of leeway.

Amid all the changes at Ibrox, off the field as well as on it, there will be a very familiar face leading Rangers out. Nearly a year ago Clement was being asked about James Tavernier, and whether he would even be playing in the opening league fixture against Hearts. The skipper had endured a torrid end to the previous season before being seemingly on the verge of a move elsewhere.

With iconic skippers Greig and Gough having paid visits in recent days, the sheer durability of a modern-day legend must be recognised. Tavernier will never boast the credentials of these two predecessors. However, Martin is just the latest Rangers manager prepared to put his faith in someone he actually played alongside at Ibrox. He explained that the 33-year-old has risen to the considerable physical challenge of pre-season.

“It's not always been easy and comfortable for him over the last four or five weeks,” he said. “We really challenged him to do some stuff that he's not used to doing.

