Rangers Champions League squad revealed as major doubt makes it but one glaring omission

Norwegian playmaker is in despite injury scare as strike duo also named

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Rangers signing Thelo Aasgaard has been included in Rangers’ Champions League squad for next week’s qualifier against Panathinaikos despite concerns over a thigh injury he sustained during the week.

However, there is no place for Turkish left-back Ridvan Yilmaz. Strikers Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane have both been included despite persistent speculation over their long-term future at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers play the first leg of their second qualifying round match in Govan on Tuesday night, before heading across to Athens eight days later for the return match. Should Rangers prevail across the tie, they will advance to the third qualifying round of the Champions League. If they lose, they will drop into the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Rangers playmaker Thelo Aasgaard came in from Luton Town. | SNS Group

New head coach Russell Martin has included his summer signings Max Aarons, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez, Aasgard, Lyall Cameron, Joe Rothwell and Djeidi Gassama in his 25-man European squad. However, the omission of Yilmaz will raise eyebrows, given there is talk of a move back to Turkey, with Besiktas reportedly interested.

The inclusion of Aasgaard, who reportedly picked up a thigh injury in a closed-door win over Dunfermline Athletic earlier this week, will be a boost to Rangers fans following his transfer from Luton Town earlier this month.

Centre-halves Robin Propper, Clinton Nsiala and Ben Davies have also been omitted. Propper has been in talks with FC Twente over a transfer back to his former club, with Nsiala and Davies are free to move on. Full-back Dujon Sterling and winger Rabbi Matondo are injured and will not be fit for either match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four strikers in mix

Young striker Josh Gentles has impressed and is one of four strikers alongside Dessers, Igamane and Danilo.

A statement on the Rangers website read: “Rangers can today confirm our squad for the upcoming UEFA Champions League second round qualifier against Panathinaikos.

“Russell Martin’s team will begin their European campaign at Ibrox on Tuesday night, before travelling out to Athens for the return-leg the following week.

“For the A-list squad, the club were required to name 25-players, including eight who have been locally trained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A B-list, made up of young players, was also submitted and features the likes of Bailey Rice and Findlay Curtis.”

Full Rangers European squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Liam Kelly, Kieran Wright.

Defenders: Max Aarons, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez, Leon King, John Souttar, James Tavernier, Jefte.

Midfielders: Thelo Aasgaard, Nedim Bajrami, Connor Barron, Lyall Cameron, Oscar Cortes, Mohamed Diomande, Kieran Dowell, Robbie Fraser, Djiedi Gassama, Nico Raskin, Joe Rothwell.