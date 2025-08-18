Rangers head coach Russell Martin has two doubts ahead of the Champions League playoff clash vs Club Brugge. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Rangers head coach Russell Martin has two doubts ahead of the Champions League playoff clash vs Club Brugge. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers v Club Brugge injury news: 8 out and 3 doubts as Russell Martin sweats over key duo at Ibrox

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 18th Aug 2025, 10:52 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Rangers v Club Brugge in the Champions League playoff at Ibrox on Tuesday.

Rangers will look to take a huge step towards qualification for the 2025/26 Champions League as they welcome Club Brugge in the first leg of the qualifying playoff at Ibrox on Tuesday (kick-off: 8pm).

Russell Martin’s side were able to get back to winning ways against Alloa Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday evening, but were less than convincing as they defeated lower league opposition 4-2 thanks to goals from Nedim Bajrami, Emmanuel Fernandez, James Tavernier and Findlay Curtis.

As for their visitors Club Brugge, they arrive in Govan on a high following their last-gasp victory over Zulte Waregem, with South African youngster Shandre Campbell bagging an injury-time goal to hand them a dramatic 1-0 win at the Elindus Arena.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

The Polish midfielder is a doubt for the game with a knock.

1. Michal Skoras - Club Brugge - DOUBT

The Polish midfielder is a doubt for the game with a knock. | BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

Made his competitive debut for Rangers in Saturday's win over Alloa Athletic following his recovery from injury. Will be part of the squad for the clash with Club Brugge.

2. Thelo Aasgaard - Rangers - AVAILABLE

Made his competitive debut for Rangers in Saturday's win over Alloa Athletic following his recovery from injury. Will be part of the squad for the clash with Club Brugge. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Left out of the squad for the Champions League, and unlikely to be seen in royal blue again. Linked to Besiktas.

3. Ridvan Yilmaz - Rangers - INELIGBLE

Left out of the squad for the Champions League, and unlikely to be seen in royal blue again. Linked to Besiktas. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Ecuadorian defender Joel Ordonez is missing due to a hamstring injury, but could return in time for the second leg.

4. Joel Ordonez - Club Brugge - OUT

Ecuadorian defender Joel Ordonez is missing due to a hamstring injury, but could return in time for the second leg. | BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

