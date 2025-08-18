Rangers v Club Brugge injury news: 8 out and 3 doubts as Russell Martin sweats over key duo at Ibrox

Rangers will look to take a huge step towards qualification for the 2025/26 Champions League as they welcome Club Brugge in the first leg of the qualifying playoff at Ibrox on Tuesday (kick-off: 8pm).

Russell Martin’s side were able to get back to winning ways against Alloa Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday evening, but were less than convincing as they defeated lower league opposition 4-2 thanks to goals from Nedim Bajrami, Emmanuel Fernandez, James Tavernier and Findlay Curtis.

As for their visitors Club Brugge, they arrive in Govan on a high following their last-gasp victory over Zulte Waregem, with South African youngster Shandre Campbell bagging an injury-time goal to hand them a dramatic 1-0 win at the Elindus Arena.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Michal Skoras - Club Brugge - DOUBT The Polish midfielder is a doubt for the game with a knock.

Thelo Aasgaard - Rangers - AVAILABLE Made his competitive debut for Rangers in Saturday's win over Alloa Athletic following his recovery from injury. Will be part of the squad for the clash with Club Brugge.

Ridvan Yilmaz - Rangers - INELIGBLE Left out of the squad for the Champions League, and unlikely to be seen in royal blue again. Linked to Besiktas.