Mikey Moore lifts lid on Rangers move as Tottenham kid speaks on future and nugget of advice

Champions League tie now comes into view for exciting forward

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers loanee Mikey Moore has revealed that his Tottenham team-mates’ previous experiences of Ibrox experience helped shape his decision to move north.

The 18-year-old attacker played his part in Spurs’ run to the Europa League final last season where they beat Manchester United 1-0 in the final. However, he was absent for the group-stage game against Rangers, which finished 1-1 in front of a packed and exuberant Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Rangers showed interest in taking Moore on a season-long loan, the teenager did not hesitate and while he signed a new long-term contract with Spurs last week and after registration issues held up his Rangers debut, he started and impressed in Saturday’s 4-2 Premier Sports Cup win over Alloa at Ibrox.

Tottenham loanee Mikey Moore made his Rangers debut against Alloa. | SNS Group

“At the time I was out for a bit, so I couldn’t come up (with Spurs), but I was watching on the TV and I was fuming that I couldn’t,” said Moore of Rangers v Spurs last December. “When they came back, the lads said it was one of the best atmospheres they’ve ever played in.

“When I heard about Rangers, that came straight into my mind. I remembered all the good things the boys said, so, I can’t wait to play in that sort of atmosphere.”

Moore could also count on his Tottenham youth coach Jermain Defoe, a former Rangers striker, for advice. He said: “Obviously I spoke to Jermaine Defoe, being my coach at Tottenham and I’m really close to him now. I spoke to him about the club and he didn’t say a bad word about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defoe signs Rangers’ praises

“He said ‘it’s an unbelievable place’ and he said ‘if you’ve got a chance to go there, then take it’. What a player. What a guy as well. I was a bit younger (when he was at Rangers), but I know that he was an unbelievable finisher as a striker and the fans loved him up here and he said he loved his time up here. I think he wishes he could have played here longer.”

After making his Gers debut in the Premier Sports Cup, Moore is hoping to play a part in the first leg of the Champions League play-off against Club Brugge at Ibrox on Tuesday night.

He said: “It’s a massive game, as every game is when you play for Rangers. I’m excited for it. I seen some of the games in the earlier rounds and it’s been good to qualify (for the play-off). So it’s a massive opportunity for me and all the boys. I can’t wait to go.

“I’ve had some good experiences and I’m ready to go and show more, really. I want to make more of an impact on a European stage, so I’m ready to play. I want to just become a better player really, so I think there’s massive opportunities at this club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad