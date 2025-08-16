Premier Sports Cup draw: Quarter-final ties in full as Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and others learn fate

How the last eight line up for the Scottish League Cup

The draw for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals has been made after Rangers booked their spot with a 4-2 win over Alloa.

The Ibrox side joined Celtic, St Mirren, Motherwell, Partick and Aberdeen in the last eight, with two more matches left to conclude the last 16 stage.

Holders Celtic ensured they were the first name in the hat after a comfortable 4-1 win over Falkirk at Parkhead on Friday night with goals from Daizen Maeda, Alistair Johnston, Dane Murray and a Liam Henderson own goal before the Bairns netted a consolation through Keelan Adams.

St Mirren booked their place on Saturday with a penalty shoot-out win over Hearts following a 1-1 draw in Paisley as Alex Gogic's 34th minute opener was cancelled out by Oison McEntee in the 78th minute. Claudio Braga was the only player who failed to score in the shoot-out as Hearts suffered their first defeat under Derek McInnes.

Motherwell required extra-time to claim a 1-0 win at St Johnstone thanks to a goal in the 109th minute from Lukas Fadinger while Aberdeen were comfortable 3-0 winners away to Championship side Greenock Morton with Sivert Heltne Nilson, Kusini Yengi and Leighton Clarkson on target.

One lower league side have made it through to the quarter-finals, with Partick Thistle defeating fellow Championship side Ayr United 2-0 at Firhill with first-half goals from Dan O'Reilly and Logan Chalmers.

The second round will come to a conclusion on Sunday with Hibs and Dundee United hoping to avoid European hangovers following their midweek Conference League matches when they travel to Livingston and Kilmarnock respectively.

The draw for the quarter-finals was made at Ibrox following Rangers’ win over Alloa.

Kilmarnock or Dundee United were drawn first out of the hat with one of those clubs facing St Mirren at home in the last eight. Partick Thistle will face Celtic at Firhill for a place in the semi-finals as Jags manager Mark Wilson comes up against his former club. Rangers have been handed a home match against Livingston or Hibs while Aberdeen are also at home against Motherwell.

The quarter-final ties are due to be played on the weekend of September 20 and 21.

Kilmarnock or Dundee United v St Mirren

Partick Thistle v Celtic

Rangers v Livingston or Hibs