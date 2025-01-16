We take a look at Rangers’ transfer state of play at the halfway stage of the January window

Rangers are often one of the “buzz” clubs during a transfer window and this January, it has been no different. There have been more players already linked to the Ibrox outfit that you have fingers and toes.

And while we still expect some activity from Rangers, it is not likely to be sweeping. That was laid bare last weekend when new chief executive Patrick Stewart tempered expectations by telling fans only to expect one or two new arrivals.

Rangers have restructured heavily behind the scenes and with Stewart now in place, Fraser Thornton in as chairman and Nils Koppen promoted to technical director, there is confidence within Ibrox that they can succeed in future transfer windows after making too many costly errors under previous regimes.

It is why they will operate with a degree of caution ahead of this window closing on Monday, February 3 at 11pm - notwithstanding the fact that money is tight at Ibrox in the wake of posting a £17.2million loss in the last accounts.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement needs another defender. | Getty Images

The key area

Manager Philippe Clement has already been pretty stark on what area of his team needs reinforced: defence. While right-back James Tavernier and experienced centre-half Leon Balogun returned in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Aberdeen, key defender John Souttar remains injured and there are fresh injury concerns over Robin Propper after he hobbled off against the Dons. The versatile yet unfortunate Dujon Sterling cannot stay fit for a prolonged period of time. Neraysho Kasanwirjo is set to miss the rest of the season. With too many unreliable options, Rangers need more in that area.

Experienced former Manchester United centre-half Jonny Evans was linked with Rangers earlier in the window, although he would very much be a short-term option. The last name to be linked is Burnley defender Hjalmar Ekdal, who is expected to depart Turf Moor this month as manager Scott Parker trims his Clarets squad. The 26-year-old Sweden internationalist is primarily a centre-half.

One development that may give Clement and Co a bit of reassurance is the emergence of Clinton Nsiala as first-team option. The 20-year-old arrived from AC Milan last summer but had to wait until a week ago for his debut. Now having played three matches in a row, the Frenchman appears capable of playing in the Premiership.

Burnley's Hjalmar Ekdal is one player linked with Rangers. | Getty Images

Two potential big exits

Further up the pitch, Rangers have been linked with Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron, who is out of contract in the summer and said to be a major target for the Gers. Stewart hinted that there may be opportunities to accelerate the arrival of players they are discussing for next season. Cameron is a key part of the Dees’ team - but every player has their price. Rangers may look to avoid another tribunal after the SPFL decreed they would need to pay in excess of £600,000 to Aberdeen for last summer’s purchase of Connor Barron.

It is the exit door that is attracting more speculation of late, with a couple of senior players potentially leaving Ibrox. Winger Rabbi Matondo is said to be a loan target for Lecce and Torino. Matondo was not part of the squad for the Aberdeen match and while Clement stayed tight-lipped on his future, it would be no surprise if he was to leave for Serie A.

Could striker Cyriel Dessers join him in Italy? The Nigerian arrived from Cremonese two summers ago and is understood to be a big target for another Italian side in Cagliari, who are in need of a new forward. Despite scoring against the Dons, the Nigerian is now third-choice in the pecking order up front for Rangers, behind Hamza Igamane and Danilo.

Could Cyriel Dessers return to Italian football? | Getty Images

The star man

If Dessers were to leave, Rangers may look to bring in another forward. Leeds’ Joe Gelhardt was one name suggested as a target, but has has joined Hull City on loan.

Igamane, who is in excellent form in the league and in Europe, has understandably caught the eye of other clubs - but there is no desire to cash in on one of their best players right now. Youngsters Adam Devine (defender) and Alex Lowry (midfielder) have been deemed surplus to first-team requirements and would be allowed to leave if a suitor arises.