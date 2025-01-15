Rangers boss responds to 3-0 win over Aberdeen

Philippe Clement insists Rangers deserve to have the fans back on side after his side secured an eventually comprehensive win over Aberdeen.

The Ibrox manager watched his team open the scoring early against the beleaguered visitors and then struggle to secure the commanding lead their dominance probably deserved.

But goals during seven minutes of added time from substitutes Leon Balogun and Cyriel Dessers meant the scoreline more accurately reflected the balance of play. Rangers are now 13 points behind leaders Celtic but 12 ahead of Aberdeen, who are now in fourth.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement celebrates during the 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“It is about us on the pitch showing the right things and then the fans get behind us,” said Clement. “I saw a lot of people happy going home after the game with a really good feeling, because the team did what our ambition is. Our ambition is to do it much more.”

But there was concern amid the relief for Clement as Rangers made it successive wins for the first time since early December. Danilo, who has already suffered a serious knee injury at Rangers, did not reappear after half time. Robin Propper, meanwhile, was replaced by goalscorer Balogun after 77 minutes after blocking a shot from James McGarry. Danilo appeared to have hurt his shoulder.

"I cannot say anything about that,” said Clement, when asked about the health status of both players amid continued injury problems at the club. “I hear that people are worried about Dani, about his old injury. It's nothing to do with that, not even around that, but we will see in the next couple of days.

“I cannot say anything about it. Maybe it's something that's not too bad, maybe it's for a longer term. We will see in the next couple of days.”

Rangers' Danilo was forced off with a shoulder injury during the 3-0 win over Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

On the flip side of this, Clement saw skipper James Tavernier and Balogun make their comebacks after injury. “It's a crucial one and you saw also they came in with the right energy, the right focus,” he said. “It's crucial because we have so many games, we need a good rotation in the squad to have the ambition to win every time. And we were really at the edge in our defensive line.”

After hosting Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup this weekend, Rangers face away games against Manchester United in the Europa League and then Dundee United. Clement shone some light on why Rabbi Matondo was omitted from the squad amid speculation linking him with a move away. Oscar Cortes was also not included in the matchday squad.

“No, I cannot give any update about loans or not, or players going or not, until something is concrete and it's not the case for the moment,” he said.

“I can say about Rabbi that I made a choice, a sporting choice today to put two young lads (Bailey Rice and Zakariya Lovelace) on the bench because I think they are performing for the moment better. And normally Oscar would also be on the bench today, but he had a small problem yesterday evening, after (feeling) something in training. So we need to assess what that is for the next couple of days.”

Clement gave special mention to Dessers, who came off the bench late on and scored his 13th goal of the season. He too has been linked with a move away after losing his place to Hamza Igamane, who scored Rangers' opener.