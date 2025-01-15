Rangers take small steps as fans stay in their seats but, oh dear Aberdeen, what is going on?

Rangers' Cyriel Dessers (right) celebrates with Leon Balogun after scoring to make it 3-0 over Aberdeen at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

No walkouts but banner raised during 3-0 win over Aberdeen

All might not be forgiven or forgotten, but Rangers took small steps to restore the connection between the team and the fans after a turbulent spell of protests and dropped points.

Things did get nervy towards the end and the reaction to the announcement of seven minutes of added time said everything about home the side’s inability to see off Aberdeen. It took a 36-year-old centre-half on the comeback trail after injury to finally allay the home fans’ fears.

Leon Balogun came on after 77 minutes to help buttress Rangers. Or at least so one presumed. He had already hit the post and seen a shot cleared off the line before he headed in fellow centre-half Clinton Nsiala’s cross. Fellow substitute Cyriel Dessers wrapped things up right at the end with a fine solo goal following a mistake by Aberdeen’s new defender Alfie Dorrington, who is on loan from Spurs.

Philippe Clement’s side made it successive league wins to move to within 13 points of Celtic, if that even matters any more. What does seem significant is that they no-one left early, at least not as part of a planned demonstration.

Another stern and slightly clunky message was hoisted into the air by the Union Bears on the 55-minute mark: Rangers FC Do Not Enter Unless You’re Ready To Put Yourself Second And That Should Be The Only Time Second Is Good Enough For You.

Clement briefly mentioned the discord in his programme notes – “we feel the same emotions,” he wrote – but the Belgian enjoyed this win, which if not quite gift wrapped was certainly presented on a plate by opponents who are left wondering where their own next victory is coming from. Elgin this weekend in the Scottish Cup is not the straightforward tie it once seemed.

Rangers also face northern opposition in Fraserburgh and even the Highland League side might not be as generous as Aberdeen proved here when coughing up the opening goal after 13 minutes. Hamza Igamane had already seen an effort trundle narrowly past the far post when he pounced to claim his 12th goal in 13 appearances. He is a player in form and does not require assistance from Aberdeen.

Rangers' Leon Balogun (c) scores to make it 2-0 over Aberdeen at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Away goalkeeper Ross Doohan, who made a dramatic late penalty save to preserve a point against Hearts on Sunday, might reflect that he probably shouldn't have rolled the ball to Sivert Nilsen, whether this is the way Jimmy Thelin wants to play or not. Nilsen is a midfielder playing out of position at centre half but while this should not be relevant when it comes to ability to control the ball, it still seemed unnecessarily risky when Vaclav Cerny was in such close attendance.

Nilsen seemed to take his eye off the ball and the moment’s hesitation allowed Cerny to nip in and take possession before cutting it back for Mohamed Diomande. The midfielder’s shot was blocked but Igamane is the last person Aberdeen or anyone else want the ball dropping to inside the box and the striker picked his spot in composed fashion.

Oh dear, Aberdeen. What is going on? This defeat might be no worse than any other in recent bleak weeks and indeed months but it seems particularly galling given they were meant to be giving Rangers a fight for second place. They are now 12 points behind them. Their change in fortunes was illustrated by the 18-point swing between the teams at kick-off in Rangers’ favour since Aberdeen were the 2-1 victors at Pittodrie in October. Make that 21 now.

Rangers' Hamza Igamane (r) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 over Aberdeen at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Amid all these struggles, Aberdeen might well have scored the best goal they have ever scored at Ibrox. Around the half hour mark the ball broke to Leighton Clarkson, who spotted Liam Kelly well off his line. His mighty effort from just inside the Rangers half had the fretting ‘keeper scurrying back towards his goal-line. Kelly was able to retrieve the situation before the ball dropped into the goal. It was a close call. The 'keeper gestured his acknowledgement that he was at fault.

Aberdeen did well to at least ensure things got edgy towards the end for the hosts. Rangers simply could not find breathing space, which perhaps says more about them than Aberdeen. Substitute Nedim Bajrami shot narrowly past the post while Doohan made an excellent block with his legs from Cerny. Ianis Hagi, meanwhile, saw a shot skip off the bar.