Rangers' Hamza Igamane opens up on his future, reveals 'dream' scenario and where he wants to play
Rangers striker Hamza Igamane plans to maintain his red-hot scoring run so that he can fire the Ibrox club to glory, land a place in the senior Morocco national team and ultimately win a move to one of Europe’s major leagues.
Igamane has become one of Rangers’ most important players, scoring ten goals in the last 11 games - including a perfect hat-trick in Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Hibs.
Capped up to under-23 level with Morocco, the 22-year-old was signed from FAR Rabat in his homeland last summer and after taking a few months to settle in Scottish football, he has now become Rangers’ main striker ahead of Cyriel Dessers and Danilo.
Speaking in an interview to the Moroccan press, Igamane outlined his ambitions for the future and expressed his pride at scoring his first treble in Rangers colours.
"The match against Hibs was very special for me," said Igamane. "Scoring a hat-trick for Rangers is a huge source of pride for me. It proves that hard work pays off. I hope to follow on from my success, and help the team in the upcoming games.
"My start to life at Rangers was difficult, especially as I was injured when I arrived. It was tough to watch my teammates train while I had to work by myself, all the more as I had left my comfort zone. But with determination I overcame it all. In the beginning Rangers provided me with a translator, and I adapted in due course.
"The Scottish Premiership is very physical, similar to the Moroccan league, and that's what I like. I had to get used to it quickly - and I did. Scoring my first goal against Kilmarnock in December was a moment of pure joy after a lot of games without scoring. It gave me huge confidence for the following games, and let me assert myself more in the team.
"Last season I began well before getting an injury and having to miss a lot of games. That was frustrating. Rangers first contacted me during that time, and I thought my move was off after my injury. A lot of scenarios crossed my mind, but my agent told me Rangers still believed in me. Philippe Clement also confirmed his interest.
"Being able to play in Europe is a dream for any Moroccan player, and Rangers offered me the chance to do so. I believed in their project - and the manager showed his faith in me from the first time we were in contact."
Igamane is contracted to Rangers until the summer of 2029 and quizzed on his long-term ambitions, the striker added in an interview with Le 360 Sport: "Like any Moroccan footballer, my dream is to pull on the Morocco national team's shirt. I equally want to help my club as much as possible. And, as a consequence, to play for a big club in Europe."
