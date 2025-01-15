Rangers boss Philippe Clement has been tight lipped when it comes to potential January signings, despite the ever increasing number transfer links swirling around Ibrox.
However, one thing is for sure, the Rangers boss is certain to be in the market for some defenders after injuries to James Tavernier, Dujon Sterling, Leon Balogun, John Souttar and Neraysho Kasanwirjo left his rear-guard threadbare in the last month.
The Belgian boss has already admitted there’s a “frustration” over the goals his team have conceded, and has conceded the lack of “organisation” is causing issues. “It’s about winning the duels,” said the Gers boss following last week’s draw with Dundee. I never speak about that outside. Everybody knows in the building what we want, what we need. I saw the last two months a lot of players that recruitment team came with, and several good players who can add the squad in quality.”
Here, The Scotsman look at 10 centre-backs Rangers could look to recruitment this January in order to ease their defensive injury crisis.
1. Jonny Evans - Manchester United
The Northern Ireland veteran is out of contract in the summer and has been tipped to be a “possible transfer option” for Rangers this month. At 37, he wouldn't be a long-term solution, which could mean Philippe Clement explores younger options. Would offer quality and experience on a short term deal, though. | Nick Potts Photo: Nick Potts
2. Richard King - Cavalier
One of the more interesting links in the January transfer window has been that of the Jamaican international. Said to be available for a fee of around £1million, the defender has also been linked to West Ham United and Newcastle United during the window. However, with first team football on offer, King could be attracted by a switch to Ibrox. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. James Tomkins - free agent
While he has not been linked with a move to Rangers, the ex-West Ham United and Crystal Palace player could prove to be a very shrewd signing if Philippe Clement wants an experienced option to plug the gap temporarily, the 35-year-old would make sense. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Samy Mmaee - Dinamo Zagreb
One of the names mentioned recently, Mmaee is reportedly a Rangers transfer option, with the said to hold an interest in the 28-year-old Moroccan. Currently on the book of Dinamo Zagreb, the defender has featured in eight of the club's 18 league games this year and could view a move to Ibrox as beneficial due to him gaining more regular first team football. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images