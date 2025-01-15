However, one thing is for sure, the Rangers boss is certain to be in the market for some defenders after injuries to James Tavernier, Dujon Sterling, Leon Balogun, John Souttar and Neraysho Kasanwirjo left his rear-guard threadbare in the last month.

The Belgian boss has already admitted there’s a “frustration” over the goals his team have conceded, and has conceded the lack of “organisation” is causing issues. “It’s about winning the duels,” said the Gers boss following last week’s draw with Dundee. I never speak about that outside. Everybody knows in the building what we want, what we need. I saw the last two months a lot of players that recruitment team came with, and several good players who can add the squad in quality.”