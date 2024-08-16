Man Utd boss delivers McTominay transfer verdict amid 'perform for Scotland' claim

Scotland ace Scott McTominay has been linked with a transfer to Serie A this summer.

Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay could see a summer move away from Old Trafford blocked after Red Devil’s boss Eric ten Hag fired a clear message to interested clubs.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer, with English Premier League side Fulham thought to have failed in a £17million bid for the Scot, while Galatasaray and West Ham United have been linked with a move for the player. Reports from Italy earlier this week though revealed that Napoli boss Antonio Conte had identified McTominay his ‘priority’ this window and had planned to make a concrete offer for the player in the coming days.

Napoli are already thought to be closing in on the £12million signing of his Scotland team-mate Billy Gilmour and are now said to be extremely interested in making it as Scottish double with the transfer of McTominay. However, Manchester United boss Eric ten Hag has poured cold water on any imminent departure of the player, insisting he remains in his plans for the season.

“We have very good players so there will always be an interest from other clubs," the Red Devils boss said ahead of tonight’s EPL opener against Fulham. "When you score 10 goals in a season and also perform very good for Scotland, then there will be an interest. But we want to keep him because he is a very important player for our squad. What he can contribute, as we saw last season once we had our sixes available, is that he could play in a more advanced role and he is a highly interesting player for our team.”

McTominay’s has just 11 months to run on his current deal at Old Trafford, though Man Utd have an option that could see them trigger an extension to his deal by a further year. Italian sports journalist Alfredo Pedullà claimed a meeting would take place between the player and his agent, with Napoli’s interest in the player resulting in proposals being ‘placed on stand-by’. According to the Mirror, Napoli have now opened talks with the English giants, with Conte desperate to add McTominay to his midfield options.