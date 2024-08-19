Scotland midfielder could be on move as Celtic, Hibs and Rangers ponder reinforcements

Fulham back in for McTominay

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay remains a serious transfer target for Fulham Athletic, who are set to revive their interest in the 27-year-old. The Cottagers had a £20 million bid for McTominay rejected earlier in the transfer window but after their visit to Manchester United on Friday, where McTominay came on as a late substitute, Fulham boss Marco Silva is keen to put in further bid in an effort to land his man.

McTominay has spent his whole career at Old Trafford but has struggled to become a regular in current manager Erik ten Hag's team. While the Dutchman has repeatedly stated his desire to have the player in his squad, Man Utd would be prepared to sell if the price is right. Italian Serie A side Napoli - linked with another Scottish midfielder in Billy Gilmour - have also been credited with an interested in McTominay.

Fulham remain keen on Man Utd's Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay.

Rangers eye another left-back

Rangers have been linked with another left-back over the weekend in the wake of their first-choice in that position being ruled out for six weeks. Ridvan Yilmaz injured his thigh against Dynamo Kyiv last week and with Jefte currently their only senior option in that area of the pitch, manager Philippe Clement may move to bolster his options.

The latest player to be mooted with a move to Ibrox is Salernitana's Croatian left-back Domagoj Bradaric. The 24-year-old - who once moved from Hajduk Split to Lille for a deal worth more than £8m - currently plays in the second tier of Italian football and has been capped four times by the Croatian national team. Former Man Utd defender Brandon Williams also emerged as a possible target last week.

Rangers have been linked with Croatian left-back Domagoj Bradaric.

Celtic striker poser

Celtic may be forced back into the transfer market for another striker should Kyogo Furuhashi decide to have surgery. The 29-year-old missed Sunday's 3-1 win over Hibs due to the persistent issue he has with his shoulder and his manager Brendan Rodgers admitted an operation to cure the long-standing problem could be on the cards. Should that happen, Celtic may look to sign another forward ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline, with only Adam Idah as a recognised No 9.

On Furuhashi's injury, Rodgers explained: “He’s had this issue for a long time - since long before he came to Celtic. It’s something he had in Japan and he’s managing his shoulder - and from time to time it gets a little bit irritable and sore. He could have surgery on it, but that probably takes him out for about four months. It’s only him that can decide that, because you can see that a lot of times he gets through games fine. He's a 29-year-old man, so he'll understand what he wants to do."

Daizen Maeda filled in for Furuhashi as the main striker against Hibs and while he is able to play as an out-and-out striker, Rodgers knows he is at his most dangerous out wide. “I know Daizen can play as a striker," said Rodgers. "I've said it before - he's played in the World Cup as a striker, so he should be able to play for Celtic as a striker if we need him. But I know his best position or his favourite position is on the side."

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is managing a long-standing shoulder injury.

Hibs target defenders

Hibs are expected to ramp up their search for a new centre-half in the coming weeks in the wake of losing 3-1 to Celtic. Head coach David Gray has already brought in Warren O'Hora and Marvin Ekpiteta as his new centre-half pairing, but the Easter Road outfit have shipped eight goals in their past three matches - with a couple down to defensive errors.