Here is all the latest transfer news from around Scotland as Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo is linked with a move to the EFL Championship.

Rangers exit ‘expected’ with EFL transfer interest

Welsh international Rabbi Matondo is “expected” to leave Rangers this summer and could joins Todd Cantwell and Ianis Hagi on in departing the club this summer, according to a report. The pacey winger scored six goals for the Gers last year has largely been part of Philippe Clement’s squad ever since the Belgian arrived at the club, appearing 31 times last season. However, the 23-year-old appears “likely” to leave Glasgow before the window closes, with Daniel Farke’s Leeds United leading the chase for his signature. Unlike the duo of Cantwell and Hagi, the player has been part of the Rangers’ opening games this season and has appeared off the bench in each of their four games. The report claims that Matondo is now a clear target for the EFL Championship side though, and that a permanent move as well as a loan with future option is being considered by the Elland Road club.

Scotland stars eyed for dual transfer

Scotland midfielders Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay could soon become club team-mates after it was revealed Italian side Napoli are working on a deal to bring the duo to Serie A. Gli Azzurri are thought to be very close to completing a £12million deal for Brighton midfielder Gilmour - and have now launched a bid to bring McTominay to Naples too, with Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà saying the Manchester United midfielder is a ‘priority’ for their manager Antonio Conte. McTominay has been subject of interest from Fulham, West Ham United and Galatasaray this summer, though the Red Devils’ are yet to receive a bid that matches their valuation of around £27million. Pedullà claims “a summit will take place with the player’s agent” and that he has placed “other proposals on stand-by”.

Hibs target striker replacement as Vente departs

Hibs boss David Gray has confirmed the club will look to recruit another striker in the window after allowing Dutch forward Dylan Vente to depart the club on loan to PEC Zwolle. Vente joined Hibs for £700,000 last summer but has struggled for form recently and linked up with the Eredivisie outfit earlier this week, though it does leave the club a little light in the striking department. “It's definitely something we'd need to look towards, 100%,” admitted Gray. “You need that competition for places. At the same time, though, it's not as straightforward as just going and signing a centre-forward. You've already seen it can be very difficult to bring the right people in. I keep going back to it - it's about the right type of people we bring in, you just don't go and sign a striker. The person you bring has to be able to affect the group in a positive way, and anyone coming in needs to be at least at (Dylan's) level or else you'd put yourself in a weakened situation."

Gers eye ex-Man Utd man amid Yilmaz fears

Rangers are growing concerned that left-back Ridvan Yilmaz could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he was stretched off in the 2-0 defeat to Dynamo Kyiv at Hampden Park in midweek. The Turkish defender looked in severe pain after injuring his thigh late in the second half, and reports claim he been not yet been able to have a scan to determine the damage due to the extent of the swelling. With Jefte sent off, Rangers boss Philippe Clement was forced to play the remainder of the game with central-defender Ben Davies at full-back and his defensive options could now look bare if Yilmaz is ruled out for a long period. Clement’s fears over Yilmaz has forced the Light Blues boss into scouring the market for a replacement and that search has saw the club reignite interest in former Manchester United left back Brandon Williams, according to the Daily Record. The 23-year-old defender was linked with the Ibrox last giants last year while he was still at Old Trafford. However, he is available on a free transfer after being released by Eric ten Hag in the summer and the Gers could target him to replace Yilmaz.

Celtic target ‘wants’ move to Glasgow

Hoops midfield target Arne Engels has “told friends” he would like to move to Celtic this summer after Brendan Rodgers’ made an ambitious move for the 20-year-old. The champions are thought to hold a strong interest in the Augsburg playmaker and have opened preliminary talks, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke. The young Belgian midfielder has enjoyed a real rise to prominence since moving to the Bundesliga for just £100,000 in January 2023, playing 32 times for the Bavarian outfit last season. Capable of playing in the middle of the park, or anywhere down the right hand side, Rodgers’ sees Engels as a player who can be “impactful” as he scours the market for potential replacements for in-demand midfielder Matt O’Riley.

