Rangers are on the hunt for a new manager for the second time in just eight months, following the club’s decision to sack Russell Martin as Ibrox boss following Sunday’s dismal 1-1 draw with Falkirk.

His short time as Rangers head coach ended just 123 days after his appointment by the club’s new American owners, a disastrous start that saw him win just one of his opening seven league games, resulting in the club cutting ties with the ex-Scotland international. Martin left with a win ratio of just 27 per cent from his 17 matches in all competitions as Rangers manager.

The shortest managerial reign in the history of the Govan club, the decision of who will be appointed as the next boss of the Gers is a decision that chairman Andrew Cavenagh and CEO Patrick Stewart must get correct, with Rangers in danger of finishing outside of the top two for the first time since 2017.

Sean Dyche, Kevin Muscat, and Danny Rohl are all in the running alongside former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to be named as the next head coach at Ibrox, but based on win percentage, who would be the best man for the job?

Here is every candidate for the next Rangers job ranked on their career win percentage, from lowest to highest:

1 . David Weir - 7.7% A surprise name amongst the bookies favourites, Rangers' popular ex-captain has only managed once in his career, taking interim charge at Sheffield United in 2013. His record is poor, though, recording just one win and three draw draws in 13 games. Left his position as Brighton's technical director last month.

2 . Gary O'Neil - 31% Out of work since being sacked by Wolverhampton Wanderers last season, the ex-Portsmouth midfielder built up a reputation as one of the English Premier League's brightest young coaches at Bournemouth in his first managerial role. Has won 31 of the 100 games he has taken charge of during his short managerial career.

3 . Sean Dyche - 34.41% Dyche has been out of working since being sacked by Everton last season. Has managed 558 games in his career, beginning his career at Watford before a long-stint at Burnley, where he guided them to the European spots in the English Premier League.