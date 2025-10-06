'We did not get this right' - Rangers owners address Russell Martin sacking and next manager search

Ibrox power brokers Cavenagh and Marathe address supporters in open letter

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers owners have promised a "rigorous, thoughtful, recruitment process" for a new head coach after conceding that they got it wrong with the appointment of Russell Martin.

The admission came in an open letter to supporters on Monday night signed by chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe of 49ers Enterprises, the duo who spearheaded the summer takeover of the Ibrox club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin was sacked on Sunday night following the 1-1 draw at Falkirk following weeks of supporter unrest and protests. The animosity escalated to new levels after full-time at the Falkirk Stadium as a group of angry supporters surrounded the Rangers team bus with Martin given a police escort to his car after exiting via a side door.

Andrew Cavenagh (left) and Paraag Marathe have addressed Rangers supporters in an open letter following the sacking of Russell Martin. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

His tenure lasted just 123 days to become the shortest-serving Rangers manager in history after winning just five of his 17 matches in charge to leave the club sitting eighth in the Scottish Premiership after seven matches.

Cavenagh and Marathe have vowed to lead the search for a new boss, insisting they will be "deeply involved" in the process as they vowed to "fix" the issues with have beset the club since their arrival.

What the open letter to Rangers fans said

"As you have seen by now, we are making a change at Rangers and have parted ways with Russell Martin, Matt Gill, and Mike Williamson with thanks for their hard work," the letter to fans read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we took over the club this summer, we shared what we want to build for Rangers - to win trophies in Scotland and be able to compete at a high level in Europe. We know achieving these goals will take time, but our performances and results have not been good enough. We know you are frustrated - we are too. We did not get this right, and it’s our responsibility to fix it and get us back on track.

"A rigorous, thoughtful recruitment process is already underway, and we are treating it with the urgency it deserves. The two of us are deeply involved, and the evaluation will have our full attention until we are confident we have a leader with the character and skillset to deliver results.

Rangers fans protest against manager Russell Martin and CEO Patrick Stewart during the 1-1 draw at Falkirk. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Rangers fans have also questioned the summer recruitment overseen by sporting director Kevin Thelwell while also calling for the resignation of chief executive Patrick Stewart.

Cavenagh and Marathe, however, insist the squad is capable of bringing success and have offered their backing to both Thelwell and Stewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laying foundations for the future

"Moving forward, we are fully confident in our players, who possess the talent and determination to succeed,” the letter continued. “At the same time, a great deal of important work is progressing across the club, building out a stable leadership and football structure under Patrick and Kevin’s guidance, advancing detailed plans aligned with our long-term strategy, and beginning the early stages of investment planning for Ibrox. Your focus will rightly be what is happening on the pitch, but this work also matters, and it will help lay the foundation for success in the future.

"Change is never easy. But we are not deterred by hard work - in fact we see a great opportunity ahead. The season is not over and we have plenty to play for in all four competitions. Together we are committed to delivering the performances and results that you can be proud of.