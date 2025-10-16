Rangers next manager deal 'agreed' but appointment delayed as contingency plan put in place

52y/o set to succeed Russell Martin but Rangers face wait

Kevin Muscat is in line to become the next head coach of Rangers but his appointment could be delayed by up to 36 days as he bids to secure a second successive title in China.

The former Australia international has reportedly reached an agreement with the Ibrox club to succeed Russell Martin, who was sacked after just 123 days in charge following the 1-1 draw at Falkirk on October 5 which left Rangers languishing in eighth place in the Scottish Premiership after seven matches.

Muscat, 52, is currently head coach of Shanghai Port, who sit two points clear at the top of the Chinese Super League table with four matches remaining. It is believed that the deal to bring the former Rangers defender back to the club where he won a treble as a player under Alex McLeish in season 2002-03 will be delayed until the destination of the title is decided, potentially as late as the final league game on November 22.

Kevin Muscat has reportedly agreed a deal to become the next manager of Rangers. | Getty Images

Shanghai Port are in action on Friday morning, 11am UK time, against Qingdao Hainiu and Muscat will be in the away dugout amid reports in China stating that his club have started searching for a replacement ahead of his impending exit.

Muscat, who has also won titles in Australia and Japan with Melbourne Victory and Yokohama F Marinos respectively, may look to bring his assistant coaches Ross Aloisi and Vince Lerardo with him to Ibrox. Speculation abounds that Neil McCann will also be asked the join his coaching staff and is being lined up for an interim period in charge until his former Gers team-mate is free to come to Glasgow.

Rangers have, however, placed under-19 coach Steven Smith in temporary charge for the visit of Dundee United on Saturday. The 40-year-old, who had had two spells as a player at Ibrox, has been leading training and will take the team for the Premiership clash alongside B team coach Brian Gilmour, head of performance Rhys Owen and goalkeeper coach Sal Bibbo.

Muscat established himself as the outright favourite for the Rangers post when former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl took himself out of the running after reportedly impressing the Ibrox hierarchy in talks over the past week. Steven Gerrard, who won the 2020-21 Premiership title with Rangers, had been an early bookmakers’ favourite but had also ruled himself out of a return to Ibrox.