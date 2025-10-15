Nico Raskin addresses his Rangers situation after Russell Martin sacking with 'sort things out' vow

Belgium midfielder ready to give back to fans on return to Ibrox

Nico Raskin has vowed to help Rangers “sort things out” after a turbulent start to the season saw him fall out with former manager Russell Martin.

The Belgium midfielder was arguably Rangers’ best player last term, but he was frozen out of matchday squads by Martin for Scottish Premiership games against Celtic and Hearts either side of the September international break.

Raskin did return and scored in the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Hibs on September 20 and started the 1-1 draw at Falkirk two weeks later – the final game of former Southampton boss Martin’s 123-day reign.

Nico Raskin fell out with axed Rangers manager Martin Russell after a turbulent start to the season. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire) | PA

But the 24-year-old is now looking forward to the future at Ibrox after being on international duty, with the Glasgow giants in the process of appointing Martin’s successor.

Raskin said: “It’s not a secret it’s been a tough time for me at the start of the season. When I go back I want to give everything to the club. They give me so much.

“If you look at the tough time I had, the fans supported me and gave me so much love. It’s time to go back now and help my team to sort things out. To try and help the team achieve.”

Ex-Rangers defender Kevin Muscat has emerged as the new favourite to succeed Martin amid speculation the club is lining up Neil McCann for an interim period in charge until he assists his former team-mate.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl held talks with Ibrox bosses but the latest reports indicate that the 36-year-old German has withdrawn from the process.

Belgium's Nicolas Raskin and Wales' Harry Wilson fight for the ball during the World Cup qualifier in Cardiff on Monday. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

“Everyone knows we don’t have a manager right now,” added Raskin, who impressed as Belgium beat Wales 4-2 on Monday night to stand on the brink of 2026 World Cup qualification.

“I don’t really know what’s going to happen. I’m coming back now and figure out what the plan is. It’s been a difficult start. Overall we have to do better as a team.

“We need to see what’s going to happen. Hopefully then we can settle things down and have a decent season.