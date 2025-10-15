Kevin Muscat ticks the boxes for Rangers - even if he could not be trusted against Celtic

Former Australia defender is leading candidate for Ibrox vacancy

The Russell Martin disaster and the failure to secure Steven Gerrard as his replacement has left the nascent owners of Rangers Football Club under significant pressure as they ponder their next move.

The optimism generated by the summer takeover - with Andrew Cavenagh, Paraag Marathe and 49ers Enterprises hailed as the American white knights to restore the club to its former glory - has been replaced with scepticism due to the dubious decision-making that has followed their move into the corridors of power at Ibrox.

'We told you so', is the sentiment being aimed at this Rangers board by a fanbase who were proven right in their assertion that the wrong choice of head coach was made in the first place. They are also yet to be convinced that hiring Kevin Thelwell as sporting director has not been another major mistake given his role in some highly questionable summer recruitment and his strong vocal backing of Martin, who he described as "one of the best" he had worked with, just one month before his sacking.

Little wonder then that the Rangers owners are taking a great deal of time and care over their next managerial appointment. Chairman Cavenagh and vice-chair Marathe are leading the search themselves. And while an initial move for Gerrard was viewed favourably by the majority of fans, his withdrawal from the process following talks in London over a perceived unwillingness to work within the new structure has left the owners fighting for credibility among the fans.

The subsequent emergence of Danny Rohl as a frontrunner further aggrevated matters as supporters and prominent fan media accounts took to social media to vent their disapproval. The 36-year-old has many admirers for his work with Sheffield Wednesday, but surviving relegation from the English Championship, albeit against the odds, hardly qualifies you for the Rangers job. Can the board afford to risk the fans’ wrath with another unpopular appointment?

It would appear not as the lack of updates since Rohl was reportedly spoken to over the weekend would suggest that any move for the German has been parked.

Muscat link brings warm response from Rangers fans

It is the emergence of Kevin Muscat as a serious contender that has brought the warmest reception from the Rangers support - and the Australian certainly appears to tick a number of boxes, even allowing for the fact that his arrival could be delayed until the end of November.

While a playing career is not always the best barometer by which to judge managerial acumen, the fact that Muscat was part of a successful Ibrox dressing room, winning a treble during his one season at Rangers in 2002-03, certainly counts in his favour. Even if he was supposedly banned from playing in Old Firm matches by manager Alex McLeish due to fears over his disciplinary record.

“Maybe it was just coincidental,” McLeish quipped in a past interview. "He was a good character about the dressing room. He let his voice be known and that's possibly where you could see him moving into management and coaching in the future. He was a captain-type person in the dressing room and I've nothing but good things to say about Kevin."

The notoriously tough-tackling, no-nonsense former Australia defender is someone the Rangers support can relate to. But it is his achievements in the dugout that make him the most credible candidate from those who have been linked with the Ibrox vacancy.

Taken in isolation, league title wins in Australia, Japan or China may not be automatically worthy of consideration. But to claim championship successes across all three countries is an impressive feat. Add in the fact that much of his work in the Far East has been conducted through a translator, then it becomes even more commendable.

Following in the footsteps of Ange Postecoglou

Muscat previously served as assistant to Ange Postecoglou at Melbourne Victory before taking over the reins from him in 2013 and adopting a similar brand of aggressive, attack-minded football. He won four trophies with Melbourne before departing for Yokohama F Marinos in 2021, again replacing Postecoglou following his move to Celtic. Two more trophies were banked in Japan before his move to current club Shanghai Port, who he steered to a first-ever league and cup double last season amid considerable expectation given they had won the title the year before.

His team is currently two points clear at the top of the Chinese Super League with four matches remaining in their bid to retain the title for a third successive year - a factor that could delay Muscat's Ibrox appointment if Rangers decide, as is being rumoured, to appoint Neil McCann on an interim basis until their number one choice becomes available.

It is not the first time Rangers have considered Muscat. Indeed, the 52-year-old was interviewed for the post two years ago and had McCann reportedly lined up as his assistant but lost out to Philippe Clement. He was qualified enough for the post then, but his credentials have only been enchanced since with his historic double in China.

The majority of Rangers fans also like the cut of his jib. As much as it should have no bearing whatsoever, Martin's off-field persona rubbed the Rangers support the wrong way.

Muscat is "the best coach here in China now", according to Shanghai Port's Brazilian playmaker Leonardo. "I knew him from Japan, and that's why I wanted to join him in Shanghai. He puts his emotion on the pitch, which is what the players like, because he always tries to help and teach the players how to play, how to run, where is the space in the game."

Muscat's assistant manager, Ross Aloisi, also speaks highly. "Just the way Kev does things," he said. "When he speaks to the players before a game or at half-time everything is planned and calculated. It's all about psychology as well, and positive reinforcement, and enforcing our playing style and values into this team."