Sean Dyche missed trick by snubbing salvageable Rangers - I wish I joined them when I had chance
Sean Dyche missed a golden opportunity by snubbing the opportunity to manage Rangers, according to an ex-player who regrets not signing for the Glasgow giants when he had the chance.
Dyche was listed among the favourites for the post when Russell Martin was sacked but the prospect of the former Burnley and Everton boss taking charge at Ibrox was quickly dismissed amid reports that he was not interested in the job.
Rangers now appear set to appoint Kevin Muscat after Steven Gerrard turned down the chance to return to the club for a second time and Danny Rohl withdrew from the running.
However, former Premier League defender Clark Carlisle believes that Dyche could have done great things at Rangers should he have taken the job, insisting the season is "salvageable".
"Sean Dyche has missed a trick not going up to Rangers and taking that opportunity,” he said. “It’s a salvageable position and an opportunity to put your club in a country’s folklore, Steven Gerrard did that.
“Dyche would’ve suited Scottish football perfectly, he likes to build his teams from that defensive solidity. If you have a Sean Dyche team in the Scottish Premiership, I’d be backing it to be in contention for all the trophies.
“Looking at the squad they’ve got, despite losing a few key players like Cyriel Dessers, I still think they’ve got enough to be challenging now even with a nominal amount of investment and no new players.
“I believe Dyche has missed an opportunity, but I don’t know what irons he’s got in the fire and where he’s at personally about what he wants to do in management. I’m not judging the man; it’s a judgement of opportunity. A manager of his calibre and quality, I would’ve backed him to do great things there.”
Carlisle, a member of the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award judging panel, also revealed that he regrets turning down the chance to sign for Rangers in 2012 when he was approached over a move to Ibrox after the club were demoted to the bottom tier of Scottish football following liquidation.
“I had the opportunity to sign for Rangers when they were banished down to the bottom of Scottish football, and I regret not doing that and becoming a true part of history for them,” said the former QPR, Leeds and Burnley centre-back. “It was inevitable that they’d climb through the leagues again, to be a part of that would’ve been fantastic.
“When you look at the situation they’re in today, taking the managerial role is almost like a poisoned chalice. The expectation is so high, the fans and the whole of Scotland expect Rangers to be fighting it out for the title each season.
“It’s six of one, half-a-dozen of the other. Because the start has been so poor, whoever comes in next has to back themselves to turn the ship around immediately, and that’s not easy. The expectation will still be there to be challenging for the title this season, it’s not as though Celtic have gone 15 points clear, Hearts are only two points clear at the top.”
