Sean Dyche missed trick by snubbing salvageable Rangers - I wish I joined them when I had chance

Former defender regrets not taking chance to sign for Ibrox club

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche missed a golden opportunity by snubbing the opportunity to manage Rangers, according to an ex-player who regrets not signing for the Glasgow giants when he had the chance.

Dyche was listed among the favourites for the post when Russell Martin was sacked but the prospect of the former Burnley and Everton boss taking charge at Ibrox was quickly dismissed amid reports that he was not interested in the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers now appear set to appoint Kevin Muscat after Steven Gerrard turned down the chance to return to the club for a second time and Danny Rohl withdrew from the running.

Former Burnley and Everton manager Sean Dyche was reportedly not interested in taking the Rangers job. | Getty Images

However, former Premier League defender Clark Carlisle believes that Dyche could have done great things at Rangers should he have taken the job, insisting the season is "salvageable".

"Sean Dyche has missed a trick not going up to Rangers and taking that opportunity,” he said. “It’s a salvageable position and an opportunity to put your club in a country’s folklore, Steven Gerrard did that.

“Dyche would’ve suited Scottish football perfectly, he likes to build his teams from that defensive solidity. If you have a Sean Dyche team in the Scottish Premiership, I’d be backing it to be in contention for all the trophies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking at the squad they’ve got, despite losing a few key players like Cyriel Dessers, I still think they’ve got enough to be challenging now even with a nominal amount of investment and no new players.

“I believe Dyche has missed an opportunity, but I don’t know what irons he’s got in the fire and where he’s at personally about what he wants to do in management. I’m not judging the man; it’s a judgement of opportunity. A manager of his calibre and quality, I would’ve backed him to do great things there.”

Former Burnley and Leeds defender Clarke Carlisle had the chance to sign for Rangers in 2012.

Carlisle, a member of the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award judging panel, also revealed that he regrets turning down the chance to sign for Rangers in 2012 when he was approached over a move to Ibrox after the club were demoted to the bottom tier of Scottish football following liquidation.

“I had the opportunity to sign for Rangers when they were banished down to the bottom of Scottish football, and I regret not doing that and becoming a true part of history for them,” said the former QPR, Leeds and Burnley centre-back. “It was inevitable that they’d climb through the leagues again, to be a part of that would’ve been fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you look at the situation they’re in today, taking the managerial role is almost like a poisoned chalice. The expectation is so high, the fans and the whole of Scotland expect Rangers to be fighting it out for the title each season.