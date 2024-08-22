Here is a full list of every Celtic player linked with a move away from the club ahead of the transfer window closing next week - and how likely they are to leave.

With just over a week left until the transfer deadline, Scottish Premiership clubs are still looking to strengthen their squads in the final throws of the window, while also preparing for some departures.

Despite a fairly quiet summer, it could be a hectic week ahead for Celtic with up to 10 players linked with an exit in recent days. While the bulk of the transfer talk continues to centre around the future of in-demand Matt O’Riley, the Hoops will be aiming to fend off interest in other key players, as clubs eye up potential moves.

Other may also leave the East End of Glasgow, on loan or permanently, as they pursue regular first-team football too. We’ve taken a closer look at the players linked with Celtic Park departures ahead of the window - and predicted how likely they are to leave.

Matt O'Riley is a man in demand.

Yuki Kobayashi

The forgotten man, Kobayashi is one of Celtic’s J-League purchases that simply hasn’t worked, unlike his countrymen Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda. The 24-year-old signed a five-year contract at Celtic Park when he joined from Vissel Kobe in November 2022, but has only featured sporadically since. While the club haven’t officially confirmed it at the time of writing, Portuguese side Portimonense are reported to have completed the signing of the defender on permanent deal.

Mikey Johnston

The Republic Of Ireland winger enjoyed an excellent loan spell at West Bromwich Albion in the second-half of last season, which altered a number of EFL Championship clubs to his availability. The Baggies were expected to make an approach for the forward during the summer, though Johnston remained in Glasgow, coming off the bench in the Hoops’ 2-0 win over Hibs. According to reports, Johnston will head for the Celtic exit door the summer though, and is due to sign for recently relegated Burnley. Journalist Andrew Miller claims the Irish internationalist was set to undergo a medical on Thursday morning ahead of a permanent transfer to Turf Moor. Confirmation of the move awaits.

Matthew Anderson

The young defender was offered a chance to impress during the club’s tour of America is the summer and put in some positive performances Stateside. Spent last season on loan to Austrian outfit Admira Wacker alongside fellow youngster Tobi Oluwayemi and is likely to head out on loan again, with first team chances expected to be at a premium. The 20-year-old has been eyed by Reading in the English second tier, with the EFL League One outfit happy to offer Anderson the regular football he craves and Ruben Selles desperate for reinforcements at full-back.

Youngster Matthew Anderson could depart the club on loan.

Maik Nawrocki

It is believed the club are happy to allow the Polish defender to move on this summer, though doing so is proving difficult. The 23-year-old arrived for £4million last summer but hasn’t made an impact at Celtic Park, resulting in the club seeking transfer before the deadline. A week ago, it was understood that Legia Warsaw were interested in bringing the player back to his homeland, but were only prepared to make a bid of £1.2m, which the club are almost certain to reject. This one could drag on until the final hours.

Matt O’Riley

A transfer that has rumbled on throughout summer, the Danish international has been subject of numerous bids from Europa League winners Atalanta across the last few months. Brighton, Southampton and Atletico Madrid have also expressed a desire to sign the highly-rated playmaker, but the Hoops have so far rejected interest and continue to hold out for their desired fee of around £25m. In recent days, Brighton that have emerged as the frontrunners for O’Riley, with Billy Gilmour’s £15m move to Napoli edging closer to completion and Atletico Madrid’s shelving their own interest after the arrival of Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. Will he remain a Celtic player come September 1? Only if clubs match Celtic’s valuation.

Gustaf Lagerbielke

The 24-year-old’s move to Celtic Park hasn’t worked so far and the Swedish centre-back is expected to depart this summer. Lagerbielke has been eyed by several clubs over the last week but is thought to be closest to joining Dutch outfit Heerenveen, who hope to capture the player on a season-long loan deal. Derby County are a surprise name to have entered the race though, and are offering to take the defender on a permanent deal, which would allow the Hoops to recoup some of the transfer fee they paid for him last August.

Kyogo Furuhashi

The goal-scoring sensation was linked with a shock move to English Premier League giants Manchester City in recent days, as a replacement for Julian Alvarez, who joined Atletico Madrid earlier this week. While the link came out of the blue, it does have some credence via Cityzens current assistant Juan Manuel Lillo. Previously the boss of Kyogo’s ex-club Vissel Kobe in 2019, it is thought the pair shared a strong relationship, which could explain the shock link. Will Celtic sell at this late stage in the window though? It seems very unlikely any move for the 29-year-old would be sanctioned, especially considering his importance to the team.

Kyogo Furuhashi is reportedly on the radar of EPL giants Manchester City.

Reo Hatate

Linked to Leicester City a fortnight ago, Hatate certainly has suitors in England after his consistently good performances since arriving at Celtic from Kawasaki Frontale in January 2022. No bid has yet arrived, but even if it does come in the next week, they’ll be reluctance to see him leave at this stage. The Hoops are in a strong position and under no pressure to sell, with the Japanese international under contract until 2028. It seems extremely unlikely that any offer would be entertained, so it would be a massive shock to see Hatate depart, especially if O’Riley is sold during the window.

Daniel Kelly

The 18-year-old has already agreed a pre-contract agreement with London based side Millwall. His contract expires in December but the teenager is expected to move to The Den earlier after the two club’s agreed on a £400,000 deal to complete the transfer immediately. This one seems to just be awaiting official confirmation.

James McCarthy