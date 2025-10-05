Russell Martin sacked: Rangers confirm manager decision with two others also departing

Martin pays price for poor start to season

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Martin has been sacked by Rangers after just 123 days in charge to become the shortest-serving manager in the club's history.

The axe fell on the besieged boss following the 1-1 draw at Falkirk on Sunday which left the Ibrox side eighth in the Scottish Premiership table after seven matches, 11 points behind leaders Hearts and nine behind Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin had vowed to fight on during his post-match press briefing despite angry scenes both inside and outside the stadium as furious supporters called for his head.

Rangers have sacked head coach Russell Martin after the 1-1 draw with Falkirk. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

He also insisted he retained the backing of the club's new American owners despite winning just five of his 17 matches in charge and overseeing the club’s worst start to a season in almost half a century.

However, Martin’s departure, along with two members of his backroom staff, was confirmed in a short statement on Sunday night following a meeting with chairman Andrew Cavenagh.

"While all transition periods require some time, results have not met the club's expectations," it read. "Assistant head coach Matt Gill and first team coach Mike Williamson will also be departing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Russell and his staff have worked exceptionally hard throughout their time at the club. We thank them for their efforts and wish them well for the future."

Chaos outside Falkirk Stadium

Martin's sacking came after police on horseback were required to disperse a crowd of supporters who tried to block the team bus from departing Falkirk Stadium. The former Southampton head coach was also given a police escort to his car after being ushered out a side door to avoid directly confronting the baying mob.

Despite the chaotic scenes outside, Martin had insisted that he could still turn things around and would not consider walking away.

Rangers fans clash with police as they look to stop the Rangers team bus leaving after the 1-1 draw with Falkirk. (Photo by SNS Group) | SNS Group

"No, no, because I believe I can. I believe I can," Martin responded when asked if he would resign if he felt he could not take the team to where it should be. "So I knew it wasn't going to be easy, I knew it probably wasn't going to be quick, but we're a club which patience is not a word that is used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So no, I really believe I can. I've believed that at every club I've been at and it's led me to here now. But I have to accept responsibility and we have to try and learn and really grow through these moments and understand why.

"Because of what I see every day with the players, how invested they are in it, how hard they run," Martin replied when asked where his belief stems from. "If I felt any differently, I would feel differently here. It probably wouldn't hurt as much, but I know they're really trying, really, really trying. And the staff have been amazing."

Rangers will now embark on the search for a new manager over the international break with the team not in action again until hosting Dundee United at Ibrox on October 18 - a match Martin had expected to be in charge of.

"Not that I know of," Martin said when asked if any talks regarding his future were planned with the owners. "We talk after every game, so I expect to have a chat with them. But out of the ordinary, no, not at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad