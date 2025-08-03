Celtic are a level down in key area of team and vital victory can't alter landscape

The champions are up and running on flag day - but this is a diminished version a year on

Better late than ever on opening day. Celtic had to show patience amidst increased perturbation at Parkhead before they finally barged down the St Mirren door on 87 minutes to win 1-0.

This goes down as a vital victory for Celtic for all manner of reasons. The start to this season has come under the cloud of manager Brendan Rodgers' future and grumblings about their summer transfer business. Not prevailing would have increased the noise, of that there is no doubt.

But for the third successive season, Celtic have capitalised on their nearest rivals dropping points on the first weekend of the campaign. After Rangers' 1-1 draw at Motherwell less than 24 hours earlier, Celtic already have a two-point gap in the title race.

Celtic showed their champions mentality - if not a champions performance - by overcoming St Mirren 1-0. | SNS Group

This was not as convincing as a year ago, when Celtic scudded Kilmarnock 4-0 on flag day. There were celebratory scenes pre-match when the 2024/25 Premiership trophy was paraded, with one of the club's greats in Paul McStay on banner duty. But once the match began, Celtic's foibles were laid bare by a stubborn and well-organised St Mirren side. By the end there were cheers, but they were laced with relief too.

Celtic did enough to win the game. It is important to point that out before going into where there are issues. St Mirren only had one veritable chance midway through the second half when Oisin Smyth had a netbound shot blocked. At the other end, Celtic slapped the woodwork three times and dominated possession with an xG of 1.73 compared to the Buddies' 0.27.

They came up against an extremely disciplined St Mirren side intent on being resolute and carrying a threat on the counter attack. Goalkeeper Shamal George repelled almost everything that came his way before Luke McCowan's skidded effort found the far corner via a deflection.

Celtic aren’t an improved version

But this wasn't quite the Celtic of last year. They were very solid defensively but this performance was a level down from an offensive perspective. The rotations and synergies weren't quite as seamless in midfield, where new signing Benjamin Nygren was preferred to Arne Engels. The Swede was busy without any brilliance. Further forward, the problems are starker. Last season's Daizen Maeda worked hard but was wasteful in the final third, although more threatening than the two forwards next to him.

On the right flank, Yang Hjun-jun was too quick to pass sideways or backwards rather than take on St Mirren left-back Declan John. He was replaced by veteran James Forrest before the hour mark and Celtic carried more threat with him on the pitch. With Jota injured and Nicolas Kuhn sold to Como, they need more down that side.

The same can be said in the No 9 role. Poor old Adam Idah put in a shift but his ruthlessness in front of goal remains of concern. He headed straight at George in the first half, but the effort that he battered off the post on 72 minutes was more galling given he was seven yards out.

Luke McCowan's strike squeezes past Shamal George to give Celtic a 1-0 win over St Mirren. | SNS Group

Idah was never going to be an out-and-out replacement for the more diminutive Kyogo Furuhashi, but the Irishman has not done enough since January to convince that he is the long-term solution to lead Celtic's frontline. He cut a frustrated figure when replaced by Johnny Kenny.

By that point, Celtic Park was starting to simmer. Captain Callum McGregor, one of the team's better players, had a 68th-minute strike ruled out by VAR for a handball in the build-up. St Mirren were throwing absolutely everything at balls into their penalty box. And they had a bit of lady-luck on their side too, displayed when a Reo Hatate strike hit Marcus Fraser, looped over George and hit the bar, bounced back off the keeper and off the post.

There was also the blow of left-back Kieran Tierney trudging off on 65 minutes. On his first competitive match back at the club, the 28-year-old appeared to signal that he had caught the cramp that was bothering him early enough. His withdrawal weakened Celtic, though, given he was their best player, marauding down the wing and firing in some tantalising crosses.

Yet whatever Celtic showed in terms of technical ability and creativity, their relentlessness remains. That is ultimately what champions do; they find a way to win, even on off-days. Rodgers threw on Arne Engels and McCowan in a bid to refresh his midfield and it worked when the former Dundee man found a pocket of space and finally broke George and Co's resistance.