Next Rangers manager odds: Favourite for Ibrox hot seat emerges after Russell Martin sacking

Rangers sacked Russell Martin after 123 days in charge in the wake of the angry scenes which followed 1-1 draw with Falkirk on Sunday.

The 39-year-old had been enduring significant animosity from Rangers supporters after overseeing the club’s worst start to a league season in 47 years as well as exiting the Champions League with a 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge and losing his first two matches in the Europa League to Genk and Sturm Graz.

It call came to a head at Falkirk Stadium as supporters surrounded the team bus with Martin given a police escort to his car after escaping via a side entrance.

Martin’s tenure is the shortest of any Rangers manager in history and leaves question marks against the club’s new American owners for making the wrong appointment in the first place.

The onus is now on the Ibrox power brokers - namely chairman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises - to ensure that the correct head coach is installed second time around if the club are to have any hope of rescuing their season. CEO Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell will have key roles to play in the search for Martin’s successor, but they are also under scrutiny from supporters.

Who is likely to be the next man in the Rangers dugout? Here are who bookmakers BetVictor have installed as the early favourites for the hotseat...

Kevin Muscat - 2/1 The former Rangers player has been installed as the early frontrunner to succeed Russell Martin. He was previously interviewed for the manager's position but missed out to Philippe Clement in 2023. The 52-year-old has won titles in Australia, Japan and China and is currently head coach of Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port.

Danny Rohl - 9/4 The German coach spent nearly two full seasons in charge of Sheffield Wednesday following his appointment in 2023 at the age of just 34. Left the Championship club by mutual consent in the summer following a rift with owner Dejphon Chansiri amid ongoing financial problems at the club.