Rangers open their Scottish Premiership campaign with a short trip to Motherwell this weekend as both sides begin a new era under their respective new managers on Saturday afternoon at Fir Park (kick-off: 12pm).

In the away dug out, Russell Martin will be buoyed by his side’s 3-1 aggregate victory over Panathinaikos in the Champions League qualifiers, but will have full focus on ensuring his new look Ibrox squad begins their domestic campaign with a bang at they aim to overthrow Celtic as the club’s dominant force this season.

Meanwhile, new Motherwell head coach Jens Berthel Askou will be hoping to take the club’s strong Premier Sports Cup form into the league, with the Danish boss side hoping his team can pick up an opening day result on home soil against tough opposition.

Both sides have injuries worries ahead of the clash, however, with up to 10 players potentially missing the game on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game at Fir Park, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

1 . Mikey Moore - Rangers - DOUBT Signed from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan on Friday, it's unclear if the 17-year-old has received international clearance in time, so it's not yet known if he will be in the squad for the season opener vs Motherwell. | SNS Group

2 . Dujon Sterling - Rangers - OUT The versatile defender picked up an Achilles injury in last season's Europa League clash with Atletico Bilbao, and is not expected to return until at least the turn of the year. | Getty Images

3 . Aston Oxborough - Motherwell - DOUBT Has missed the majority of pre-season with injury, but was able to play 30 minutes of the pre-season friendly draw with Hertha Berlin. Will he be fit enough to start the game against Rangers? | SNS Group