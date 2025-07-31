Who is the referee for Motherwell v Rangers this weekend?

The new Scottish Premiership season gets underway at Fir Park this weekend as Rangers travel to Motherwell in the opening game of the campaign.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin’s first domestic game in charge of the club, the Gers head into the clash on the back of a morale boosting 3-1 aggregate victory over Panathinaikos in the Champions League qualifiers on Wednesday, though hosts Motherwell - who are also under new management - will be hoping the fresh legs benefit them, having not played since the 1-1 friendly draw with Hertha Berlin on July 25.

New Motherwell boss Jens Berthel Askou will be without Zach Robinson due to an Achilles injury, while it is unlikely that star midfielder Lennon Miller plays any part, with reports that a transfer to Bologna is edging closer in recent days. Visiting Rangers could be missing both Thelo Aasgaard and Hamza Igamane, after the duo were forced out of the midweek clash against Panathinaikos, while Gassama, Cyriel Dessers and Jefte are all pushing to start the game.

The Light Blues will be hoping to end a run of two league games without a victory over Motherwell, with Rangers winning just one of their three league games against them last season.

Ahead of the game, we look at who the Scottish FA have confirmed as the the match officials for Saturday’s game:

Who is the referee for Motherwell v Rangers?

The man in the middle for this weekend’s game will be Steven McLean. Last season, he take charge of 20 Scottish Premiership games, including five Rangers games and one Motherwell game. His most recent Rangers game was the 2-2 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie in April. The only Motherwell game he took charge of was the 3-2 win over St Johnstone in the same month.

During the 2024/25 season, McLean has handed out a total of 63 yellow cards (an average of 3.25 per game), and two red cards (0.10 per game). He has booked just nine Rangers players this season, and sent off Ross McCausland in the aforementioned game against Aberdeen last season. His booked four Motherwell players in the one game he took charge of last season.

He awarded an average of 21.15 fouls per game, and 0.30 penalties per game.