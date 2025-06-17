Rangers Champions League draw: When is the draw, how to watch, and who Rangers could face

Rangers set to discover first match of Russell Martin era

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Martin will discover who Rangers will face in the first competitive match of his tenure when the draw for the Champions League qualifiers is made this week.

The Ibrox club are kick-starting a new era under their new head coach, and new owners, following the recent takeover by an American consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin's first taste of life in the Rangers dugout will come in a pre-season friendly against Club Brugge at Ibrox on Sunday, July 6 before he takes his squad to St George's Park, home of the England national team, for a summer training camp.

His first proper match will then follow in the second round of Champions League qualification with the first leg taking place away from home on July 22/23 before the return leg in Glasgow on July 29/30.

Rangers will discover their Champions League second qualifying round opponents on Wednesday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the draw:

When is the draw for the Champions League second qualifying round?

The draw takes place on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw starts at 11am BST.

How to watch the Champions League second qualifying round draw

The draw will be broadcast live on UEFA.com and is free to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who Rangers could face in the Champions League second qualifying round and beyond

Rangers are in the ‘league’ section of the qualifiers after finishing second in the Scottish Premiership last season. They are seeded and know that they will face either Servette (Switzerland), Panathinaikos (Greece) or Brann (Norway).

A defeat would put Rangers into the Europa League third qualifying round but if they prevail, they will move on to the third qualifying round of the Champions League, where again they would be seeded and would face either Nice (France), Fenerbahce (Turkey), the winner of second qualifying round tie involving Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) or the winner of the tie involving Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic).

The draw for this round takes place on July 21, with the matches due to be played across August 5-6 and August 12.

Rangers would drop into Europa League play-offs if they were to lose in the third qualifying round, while a victory puts them into the Champions League play-offs on August 19/20 and August 26/27. Rangers would be unseeded, however, and would face the winner of the ties involving Benfica (Portugal) or Club Brugge (Belgium), who they are playing in a friendly in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad