French side admit they have been talking to wantaway striker for ‘many months’

Rangers have confirmed the sale of Hamza Igamane to French side Lille - and other unsettled stars could soon follow the striker out the Ibrox exit door.

The news was announced by both clubs on Friday morning with Rangers stating that the Moroccan international had been sold for an undisclosed fee, which according to reports, amounts to £10.4million after the Ligue 1 outfit activated a release clause in his contract.

This represents a significant profit on the £1.7m Rangers paid to sign the 22-year-old from AS FAR in his homeland in July last year.

Hamza Igamane has left Rangers after being transferred to French side Lille. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Igamane, who has joined Lille on a five-year contract after netting 16 goals in 49 appearances in Scotland, told their website: “I'm happy to sign for a great club with a great sporting project. I hope to fulfill this in the best possible way on the pitch. LOSC isn't a club like any other; it has a great history and has won many trophies.

“Every season, it plays in European competitions. I should add that Lille is a very beautiful city. I'm going to give my all on the pitch to help the team win and reach the highest level possible.”

Igamane was left out of Rangers’ squad for the bruising 6-0 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League play-off second leg on Tuesday after refusing to come on as a substitute during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren, which he claimed was down to injury. He has been used sparingly by head coach Russell Martin this season amid ongoing fitness issues and transfer speculation, with Lille president Olivier Letang admitting that his club have been speaking with Igamane for “many months”.

Igamane ‘is a complete striker’

“We are delighted to finally welcome Hamza to the squad,” stated Letang. “He is a complete striker whom we have been following and talking with for many months. A versatile player with different and complementary characteristics to the attacking players we have in our squad, Hamza will bring a range of additional solutions to our coaching staff.

“He has performed well with his previous clubs and already has some experience. But above all, he still has significant potential to develop. It took some patience to reach this positive outcome, but the determination and trust between both parties has finally made it possible to achieve today this outcome and this signing that we wanted.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Hamza and his entourage, as well as the Rangers management. We will now do everything we can to allow Hamza to integrate as well as possible and allow him to flourish on the pitch and in his life as a man here in Lille.”

Nicolas Raskin came on at half-time for Rangers after being benched for the Champions League play-off second leg against Club Brugge. | PA

More departures likely

Igamane is unlikely to be the only high-profile departure from Rangers ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline amid reports that midfielder Nicolas Raskin has been posted missing ahead of the derby clash with Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday.

Raskin has also been the subject of transfer interest, with head coach Martin explaining after the 6-0 defeat in Brugge that the Belgium international was left on the bench due to uncertainty over his future. He said: “I think there's a few of the guys who there's a bit of uncertainty around at the moment so it's really difficult to build a team around someone we're not convinced or fully sure will be here."

Reports in Belgium have also claimed that Raskin’s father, Thierry, has hit out at the Rangers boss in a since deleted social media post in the aftermath of the Brugge defeat. He was quoted as stating: “A coach who leaves out eight players from a team that reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season, a coach who transfers eight players (and puts them in the team) that he knows very well (this kind of thing still exists!) but guys who come out of nowhere.

“The guy has an oversized ego, and that’s an understatement, thinks he can go and play a match for the Champions League. Incredible, this football world is.”

The Daily Record claim that Raskin has not been involved in Rangers’ preparations for the first Old Firm meeting of the season.