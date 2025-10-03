Rangers will look to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time this season as they face Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday (kick-off: 3pm).

A 94th-minute Max Aarons goal helped head coach Russell Martin record his first league victory of the season with a 2-1 win over Livingston last weekend, though the under-pressure head coach didn’t enjoy much respite, with his side tasting defeat for the fifth time already this season, losing 2-1 to Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday.

Two wins in the last four have not taken the pressure off the Rangers head coach, and the pressure on his shoulders is high as they make the short journey to the Falkirk Stadium to face a side that sits second bottom of the table, with four points taken from their last four league games.

Martin has several decisions to make over his starting XI ahead of the game. Will Bojan Miovski replace the misfiring Youssef Chermiti? Does Aarons return in defence after last week’s late heroics? Bairns’ boss John McGlynn has selection concerns of his own, with five first-team players expected to miss the visit of the Gers, though he is able to call on Tom Lang, who is available again after a recent injury.

Ahead of the game at the Falkirk Stadium, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Nedim Bajrami - Rangers - AVAILABLE The Albanian international has forced himself back into the Rangers team of late, coming off the bench in consecutive league games, but missed the visit to Sturm Graz due to not being part of the Europa League squad. Will return for the short visit to Falkirk, but most likely starts on the bench.

Ethan Ross - Falkirk - OUT Won't be available for the clash with Rangers due to a knee injury.

Mohamed Diomande - Rangers - AVAILABLE The Ivorian midfielder is back in contention after missing the midweek Europa League defeat to Sturm Graz with suspension. Likely to come back into the starting XI.